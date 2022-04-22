Genshin Impact Lost Valley Domain unlocking guide: Easiest way for beginners

Genshin Impact beginners should know that the Lost Valley Domain isn't too hard to unlock. It simply requires some knowledge.

The Lost Valley Domain offers two unique artifact sets:

Vermillion Hereafter (great for Xiao)

(great for Xiao) Echoes of an Offering (great for Normal Attack-focused characters)

Hence, it's no surprise that some players want to unlock this Domain as soon as possible. However, they should know that there is a small puzzle impeding their progress. It involves:

Geo Constructs

Unique Rocks

Rock Pillar

Keep in mind that the Geo Traveler has a Geo Construct, so all players will have access to at least one character capable of summoning a Geo Construct.

How beginners can unlock the Lost Valley Domain in Genshin Impact

This is where the entrance is (Image via miHoYo)

Most Genshin Impact players will be able to locate the Lost Valley in The Chasm. It is the only Domain here, after all.

If one can't see it in the overworld for some reason, they likely need to go to the Statue of the Seven to unlock this part of the overworld map.

The entrance to this Domain is a fair distance south. The cave's opening won't be available right away, as it requires players to complete a short puzzle first.

How to complete the puzzle

Put the Geo Construct on this pressure plate (Image via miHoYo)

Although the opening to this entrance might look blocked, one should notice a pressure plate in this general area. Place a Geo Construct here to summon some Wind Currents southeast of here.

Here are some Genshin Impact characters who can summon a Geo Construct:

Albedo

Geo Traveler

Itto

Ningguang

Zhongli

Use any one of these characters to put the Geo Construct on the pressure plate and head toward the Wind Currents.

A player going through the Wind Currents in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Do a Plunging Attack on this large rock pillar to send out a Resonant Quake. This shockwave should destroy the blockage and allow Genshin Impact players to travel to The Lost Valley Domain.

The Lost Valley

Simply go through this cave (Image via miHoYo)

Go back to the entrance and go through the newly-opened tunnel. It's a very straightforward path to the Domain, so continue onward.

Remember to activate it to use it as a future teleport.

