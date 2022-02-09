5 Best Genshin Impact characters for exploration (February 2022)

Genshin Impact is expanding with every update, and players keep getting new places to delve into. Exploration plays a big role in the game as players can gain primogems by finding chests, solving puzzles, exploring secrets, and finding easter eggs.

Genshin Impact has tons of characters that are good for exploration. These characters have utilities that help the player traverse the land without much of a hassle. Here are the five best Genshin Impact characters for exploration.

5 Best Genshin Impact characters for exploration

#5 Geo Traveller

Geo Traveler (Image via miHoYo)

Geo traveler, with his elemental skill, helps in climbing tough and awkward places where players can have difficulty reaching with their current stamina. During the elemental skill, Geo travelers can summon boulders with an eight-second cooldown.

However, it is important to note that not all players have Zhongli in their party, whereas geo traveler is a free unit and more accessible to players.

#4 Mona

Mona (Image via miHoYo)

Mona is much needed when players need to travel through water. She has an alternate sprint that allows her to travel on the ground as well as on liquid surfaces. The duration of her alternate sprint depends on the player’s total stamina.

There are other characters like Kamisato Ayaka or Kaeya who can use cryo to travel over water, but not all players have Kamisato Ayaka. Despite Kaeya being a free unit, players might find him too slow when traveling over water.

#3 Venti

Venti (Image via miHoYo)

Venti has a few good tricks up his sleeve which help in exploration. First is Venti’s passive talent that allows decreasing gliding stamina consumption for party members by 20%. It is not stackable with passive talents that provide the exact same effects.

Next, Venti provides excellent mobility thanks to his elemental skill, Skyward Sonnet. Holding this ability, Venti can ride an upward current to soar through the air for a short while. Players can then use this ability to travel vertically.

#2 Kazuha

Kazuha (Image via miHoYo)

Kazuha is one of the best characters to have when it comes to exploration. Kazuha has an elemental skill called Chihayaburu that can launch him in the air. Unlike Venti, who has to wait 15 seconds before he can use his elemental skill again, Kazuha only has a mere six-second cooldown.

Kazuha, with his passive talent, also decreases sprinting stamina consumption for your own party members by 20%. Players should note that this is not stackable with passive talents that provide the same effects.

#1 Sayu

Sayu (Image via miHoYo)

Sayu is a must-have character for players to have for exploration. With her elemental skill, Yoohoo Art: Fuuin Dash, Sayu becomes a ball and can roll around at high speed for 10 seconds while consuming no stamina. The longer Sayu remains in her Windwheel state, the longer the cooldown of her skill.

When Sayu is at the party, your characters will not startle Crystalflies and certain other animals when getting near them.

