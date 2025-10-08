Genshin Impact Luna II Archon Quest dialogue count leaked

With the release of Genshin Impact Luna II drawing closer, developers have officially announced the date of the upcoming special livestream. The characters featured on the art for the livestream have piqued players' interest, with a majority of the community looking forward to knowing exactly which characters will play a major role in the Genshin Impact Luna II Archon Quest. Fortunately, leakers have already disclosed information regarding the characters appearing in the upcoming Archon Quest, as well as their total dialogue count, which can give players an idea regarding which characters the plotline of the quest will revolve around.This article discusses the character dialogue counts for the Genshin Impact Luna II Archon Quest, as hinted at via leakers.Note: Certain aspects of this article are based on leaks, and are subject to change before official release.Character appearances and voice lines count for Genshin Impact Luna II Archon Quest, as per leaksAccording to leaks shared by Uncle LunarC (and reposted by @AboutNodKrai on X), the Genshin Impact Luna II Archon Quest will feature a plethora of characters – some that the players have already been introduced to, and some others that will be making their official in-game debuts in the upcoming version.The following are the main characters who are expected to appear in the Genshin Impact Luna II Archon Quest, along with their voice line counts:Nefer: 441 linesPaimon: 184 linesVarka: 178 linesTraveler: 151 linesColumbina (The Damselette): 140 linesSandrone (Marionette): 139 linesLauma: 135 linesDainsleif: 91 linesFlins: 84 lines Jahoda: 84 linesDori: 82 linesArlecchino (The Knave): 73 linesAlbedo: 51 linesAino: 26 linesDurin: 25 linesIneffa: 17 linesRerir (Rächer of Solnari): 14 lines Freminet: 2 linesLyney: 2 linesLynette: 1 lineAs can be seen from the leak, Nefer has the most voice lines among the main cast, which makes sense considering that her Story Quest will be incorporated into the plotline of the main Archon Quest (as is now the norm with all Nod-Krai character Story Quests). Since Nefer is the new character releasing in Genshin Impact Luna II, she will have the spotlight in the upcoming Archon Quest.Nefer is followed by Paimon and Varka, with the latter slated to make his first official in-game appearance in the Luna II Archon Quest. Also read: Genshin Impact Nefer pre-farm guide, as per leaksFollow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.