Genshin Impact Luna II livestream date and time announced

HoYoverse has officially announced that the Genshin Impact Luna II livestream will be held on October 10, 2025, at 8:00 AM (UTC-4) on its X account. This livestream is expected to reveal details about upcoming characters, weapons, banners, events, Archon Quests, and new game modes.
Based on the promotional art released by HoYoverse, it seems that we might encounter Durin, Varka, Arlecchino, Rerir, among other characters, in the upcoming Archon Quest.
This article provides a detailed schedule and release timings for the Genshin Impact Luna II special program for some major regions.
Genshin Impact Luna II version livestream schedule and countdown
As mentioned, HoYoverse has officially announced that the Genshin Impact Luna II livestream will be held on October 10, 2025, at 8:00 am. (UTC-4). Interested players can watch this special program on their official Twitch and YouTube accounts.
The developers will reveal the details of three new redemption codes during this live stream. Players should claim these codes promptly, as they will expire in a few days. After claiming these codes, players can obtain Primogems, Mora, and Hero's Wit.
Based on previous patterns, we can expect the gameplay and animations of Nefer to be officially revealed by HoYoverse during the Luna II livestream. Furthermore, we should also get new details regarding the Miliastra Wonderland gamemode, which is expected to be released alongside the Luna II update.
The release timings for the Luna II special program may vary based on different time zones. Here's a detailed release schedule for the Luna II special program for various regions:
America
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): October 10, 2025, at 5 am
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): October 10, 2025, at 6 am
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): October 10, 2025, at 7 am
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): October 10, 2025, at 8 am
Europe
- Western European Central Time (WEST): October 10, 2025, at 1 pm
- Central European Central Time (CEST): October 10, 2025, at 2 pm
- Eastern European Central Time (EEST): October 10, 2025, at 3 pm
Asia
- Indian Standard Time (IST): October 10, 2025, at 5:30 pm
- China Standard Time (CST): October 10, 2025, at 8 pm
- Korea Standard Time (KST): October 10, 2025, at 9 pm
- Japan Standard Time (JST): October 10, 2025, at 9 pm
Here's a countdown to help keep track of the time left until the release of the Luna II live stream:
