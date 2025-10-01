Genshin Impact Imaginarium Theater October 2025: Enemies, buffs, and best characters

A new season of Genshin Impact's endgame mode Imaginarium Theater is here with fresh enemy lineups, combat buffs, and a brand new difficulty mode. A full clear of Imaginarium Theater rewards players with plenty of Primogems, Mora, Sanctifying Elixirs, and more. While the lower difficulty levels can be cleared pretty easily, strategic gameplay and a thorough understanding of the stage buffs is definitely required for tougher difficulty levels such as Visionary Mode, and the newly introduced Lunar Mode.

This article provides a guide on the current rotation of the Imaginarium Theater in Genshin Impact Luna I, including information on stage buffs, enemies, and the best characters you can pick to challenge this gameplay mode.

Genshin Impact Imaginarium Theater October 2025 guide

Enemy line-up

Lunar difficulty mode has been added in Genshin Impact Luna I (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

As mentioned, apart from the four existing difficulty modes (Easy, Normal, Hard, Visionary), a new difficulty mode called "Lunar Mode" has been added to Imaginarium Theater in Genshin Impact Luna I. This mode requires you to add a minimum of 28 characters to the pool, following which you can enter the Theater.

Depending on your chosen difficulty level, these are the following bosses and enemies that you will face in the current Imaginarium Theater lineup:

Act 3: Veteran Arithmetic Enhancer Mek (Level 90)

Veteran Arithmetic Enhancer Mek (Level 90) Act 6: Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network (Level 92)

Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network (Level 92) Act 8: Legatus Golem (Level 95)

Legatus Golem (Level 95) Act 10: Goldflame Qucusaur Tyrant (Level 100)

Additionally, if you pick Lunar Mode, you will need to complete two other special challenges titled "Arcana Challenges", which will feature the following enemies:

Arcana Challenge I: Eremite Stone Enchanter, Eremite Desert Clearwater, Eremite Scorching Loremaster, Eremite Daythunder (Level 100)

Eremite Stone Enchanter, Eremite Desert Clearwater, Eremite Scorching Loremaster, Eremite Daythunder (Level 100) Arcana Challenge II: Jadeplume Terrorshroom (Level 100)

Strategies and tips for challenging the Climactic Showdown bosses

Act 3: Veteran Arithmetic Enhancer Mek

Act 3 enemy line-up (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Defeating this enemy requires either Geo units or characters who are good at dealing Plunging Attack damage. Since this enemy has a Geo shield that you will need to keep breaking down at intervals in order to deal damage to it, it is recommended to use Geo characters such as Navia, Xilonen, or Chiori. Focus on destroying the shield as soon as it is deployed, since you cannot deal much DMG to the enemy while it is protected by the shield. Once its shield is down, switch to your DPS units to deal as much damage to it as you can within the short time window before it deploys the shield again.

Act 6: Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network

Act 6 enemy line-up (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

You will specifically need Electro characters for defeating the Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network. When the boss goes into its 'Invisible' state, use your characters' Electro attacks on the parts that it deploys. Once you successfully manage to destroy these parts, the boss will be stunned temporarily (and its RES will also be lowered), which is your window for dishing out damage to it.

Act 8: Legatus Golem

Act 8 enemy line-up (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The legatus Golem in Act 8 makes it mandatory to bring along Geo units such as Zhongli, Noelle, Navia, or Ningguang for breaking down its shield. While you will still be able to deal damage to the boss while its shield is up, the damage will be extremely minimal, hence it is recommended to use your Geo units to destroy the boss' shield before attacking it.

Make sure to save your Geo units for this challenge, as it will be impossible to clear this stage without them.

Act 10: Goldflame Qucusaur Tyrant

Act 10 enemy line-up (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

As with the overworld Goldflame Qucusaur Tyrant variant, the boss in Imaginarium Theater will enter an aerial flying state immediately after the battle begins. While it is in this state, you will need to destroy the Pyro shield it deploys using Hydro characters that can reach the boss while it is in the air. Furina is an excellent choice for this battle, as her Salon Solitaire Members can break the boss' shield extremely quickly no matter how high up it is. Other Hydro Bow users can also be used for this task.

Once the shield is broken, the Goldlame Qucusaur Tyrant will be temporarily stunned, which is your cue to switch to your DPS units and deal damage to it.

Strategies and tips for clearing the Arcana Challenges

Arcana Challenge I

Arcana Challenge I enemy line-up (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

For this challenge, Eremite enemies will spawn continuously on the field, and you will need to keep defeating them until the countdown ends. While the countdown begins with a total time of six minutes, 15 seconds are deducted from it whenever you defeat an enemy.

Since there are multiple waves of enemies in this stage, using teams that can deal AoE damage is the best option for this challenge. You can either go for Lunar-Charged or Electro-Charged teams with Electro and Hydro units (such as Flins, Yelan, Clorinde, Ineffa, Furina), or you can also use Lunar-Bloom or Bloom teams with Hydro units (such as Nilou, Yelan, Aino, Kokomi, Neuvillette, Furina), and Special Guests Lauma and Baizhu.

Arcana Challenge II

Arcana Challenge II enemy line-up (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The Jadeplume Terrorshroom boss in the second Arcana Challenge of Imaginarium Theater does not require any specific teams or strategies, and it can be defeated with any team that has a good mix of Hydro and Electro units, and can constantly trigger multiple Lunar-Charged/Electro-Charged Elemental Reactions.

Combat buffs

Brilliant Blessings for Imaginarium Theater in October 2025 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The current rotation of Imaginarium Theater features only Hydro, Electro, and Geo, meaning that you will not be able to use any characters who do not wield these Elements (with the Special Guest Stars being exceptions).

You can make use of the following combat buffs (Brilliant Blessings) while playing through the various Acts of Imaginarium Theater:

Electro-Charged/Lunar-Charged Blessings: These blessings increase the team's overall Electro-Charged reaction DMG by 50%, and Lunar-Charged reaction DMG by 15%. Enhance these blessings keeping in mind the number of Hydro and Electro units that are currently available to you.

These blessings increase the team's overall Electro-Charged reaction DMG by 50%, and Lunar-Charged reaction DMG by 15%. Enhance these blessings keeping in mind the number of Hydro and Electro units that are currently available to you. Hydro Crystallize Blessings: These blessings affect Hydro and Geo characters in your roster, and increase both Hydro and Geo DMG by 10% each.

These blessings affect Hydro and Geo characters in your roster, and increase both Hydro and Geo DMG by 10% each. Electro Crystallize Blessings: These blessings should be leveled up depending on the availability of Electro and Geo characters in your party, and they provide a 10% DMG buff to any Electro and Geo DMG dealt.

Recommended characters

Characters who deal Hydro, Electro and Geo damage can be picked (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Imaginarium Theater in October 2025 only features Hydro, Electro, and Geo Elements, which means that you need an equally distributed roster of characters belonging to these three Elements. Since particular challenge stages require very specific Elemental application, ensuring that you have as many characters who can wield these Elements can help you save important characters for the tougher Acts and Arcana Challenges.

The following are some of the best characters you can pick for clearing Imaginarium Theater in October 2025:

Flins (5-star Electro, Main DPS)

(5-star Electro, Main DPS) Varesa (5-star Electro, Main DPS)

(5-star Electro, Main DPS) Clorinde (5-star Electro, Main DPS)

(5-star Electro, Main DPS) Raiden Shogun (5-star Electro, Main DPS)

(5-star Electro, Main DPS) Navia (5-star Geo, Main DPS)

(5-star Geo, Main DPS) Zhongli (5-star Geo, Support)

(5-star Geo, Support) Chiori (5-star Geo, Sub-DPS)

(5-star Geo, Sub-DPS) Arataki Itto (5-star Geo, Main DPS)

(5-star Geo, Main DPS) Yelan (5-star Hydro, Sub-DPS)

(5-star Hydro, Sub-DPS) Xilonen (5-star Geo, Support)

(5-star Geo, Support) Kuki Shinobu (4-star Electro, Support)

(4-star Electro, Support) Xingqiu (4-star Hydro, Support)

(4-star Hydro, Support) Fischl (4-star Electro, Support)

(4-star Electro, Support) Neuvillette (5-star Hydro, Main DPS)

(5-star Hydro, Main DPS) Furina (5-star Hydro, Support)

(5-star Hydro, Support) Nilou (5-star Hydro, Sub-DPS)

(5-star Hydro, Sub-DPS) Kokomi (5-star Hydro, Support)

(5-star Hydro, Support) Ineffa (5-star Electro, Sub-DPS/Support)

(5-star Electro, Sub-DPS/Support) Tartaglia (5-star Hydro, Main DPS)

(5-star Hydro, Main DPS) Yae Miko (5-star Electro, Sub-DPS)

(5-star Electro, Sub-DPS) Ororon (4-star Electro, Sub-DPS/Support)

(4-star Electro, Sub-DPS/Support) Mona (5-star Hydro, Support)

(5-star Hydro, Support) Iansan (4-star Electro, Support)

(4-star Electro, Support) Keqing (5-star Electro, Sub-DPS)

(5-star Electro, Sub-DPS) Noelle (4-star Geo, Support)

Since you might not always get an ideal team in Imaginarium Theater owing to the RNG, try and focus on creating teams that can trigger as many Elemental reactions as possible. Not only will this help deal more frontloaded DMG to the enemies, but it will also take advantage of the various Brilliant Blessings tailored around these specific Elemental reactions.

