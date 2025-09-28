How to check Genshin Impact anniversary recap 2025

By Aishwarya Ghosh
Modified Sep 28, 2025 15:58 GMT
Guide on accessing and viewing the 2025 Genshin Impact anniversary recap (Image via HoYoverse)
Guide on accessing and viewing the 2025 Genshin Impact anniversary recap (Image via HoYoverse)

With the onset of Genshin Impact's fifth anniversary, the developers have prepared a multitude of rewards for the community to enjoy and experience. Amongst these, a special web event titled "Tracing the Heart's Journey" provides a thrilling recap of every player's journey in Genshin Impact through the years. Apart from reliving memories related to various facets of the game, this web event also rewards players with other generous in-game rewards, such as Primogems, Hero's Wits, Mora, and more.

This article provides information on how you can check your special Genshin Impact anniversary recap through various methods.

Genshin Impact anniversary recap 2025: How to check and claim rewards

Players can view their Genshin Impact anniversary recap for 2025 by playing the web event "Tracing the Heart's Journey". This event can be accessed in one of two ways:

  • By clicking on the link sent via the in-game mail
  • By directly clicking on the web event link
You can begin viewing your recap by clicking on the corresponding button (Image via HoYoverse)
You can begin viewing your recap by clicking on the corresponding button (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you reach the landing page for the event, simply click on the "Start Anniversary Recap" to begin viewing your memories in Genshin Impact through the years.

The recap shows you a variety of information about your account (Image via HoYoverse)
The recap shows you a variety of information about your account (Image via HoYoverse)

There are a variety of slides in this event, each detailing either some specific information about your account, or some memorable event that took place at some particular time during your journey in Teyvat. You can pause and read these slides for as long as you want before clicking on the right arrow button to progress to the next one. Additionally, you can also leave your own comments for other players to read and like.

You can claim Primogem rewards for viewing your recap (Image via HoYoverse)
You can claim Primogem rewards for viewing your recap (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you have finished viewing your entire Genshin Impact anniversary recap, you can claim a reward of 150 Primogems, which will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.

How to get all rewards from the web event

You can get other rewards such as Mora and Hero&#039;s Wits from the event as well (Image via HoYoverse)
You can get other rewards such as Mora and Hero's Wits from the event as well (Image via HoYoverse)

Apart from the main Genshin Impact anniversary recap which provides a total of 150 Primogems, you can also claim other rewards by completing various objectives whilst playing through the web event. These are the following tasks that you will need to complete, along with their corresponding rewards:

  • Like one comment from another player: 30 Primogems
  • Write your own comment: 10 Hero's Wits
  • Share the web event once: 20,000 Mora
  • Create and publish a page in the 'My Journal' section: 5 Sanctifying Unction

