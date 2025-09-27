Genshin Impact 2025 Anniversary reward: Ujola Cat pet gadget preview

The Genshin Impact 2025 Anniversary has started, and HoYoverse has released the very first reward to commemorate the event. To show their gratitude to the community, the developers are set to send a set of gifts via the in-game mail system, which includes a new exclusive pet, Ujola Cat. This is a cosmetic item that players will be able to receive for a limited time.

Ad

Keeping with the theme of the new region of Nod-Krai, this new pet is a mechanical feline-like robot that you can claim as part of the very first Anniversary rewards mail.

Genshin Impact 5th Anniversary Ujola Cat pet reward

The first batch of rewards was released on September 27, 2025, on all of the game's servers, and the Ujola Cat pet is among the many new gifts that the developers prepared for the travellers.

Ad

Trending

Ad

This is a tiny feline robot that has been gifted to you from Nod-Krai's Voynich Guild faction. It is a cosmetic object and does not serve any purpose outside of being a cute addition to your inventory, similar to the Firstborn Firesprite Saurian pet from the 2024 Genshin Impact Anniversary Rewards.

You can equip it, and it will float beside you, following you around as you go on your adventure across the nations of Teyvat.

Ad

How to equip the Genshin Impact 2025 Anniversary reward: Ujola Cat pet

Before you can equip the pet, make sure to claim your rewards from the in-game mail. The first set of the Genshin Impact 2025 Anniversary rewards will also contain 400x Primogems alongside the Ujola Cat. Once that is done, follow the given steps to equip the item:

Go to your inventory from the Paimon menu or the Shortcut Wheel

Go to the gadgets tab. This will be the sixth one from the left of your screen

You will find the new pet waiting for you among the other gadgets that you own.

Click on it and you will see the option to equip it. Once done, the robotic cat will float alongside you and follow you around the world.

Ad

The new pet that you can unlock by claiming it from your in-game mail (Image via HoYoverse)

This pet will be available for a limited time, and once the Genshin Impact 2025 Anniversary rewards expire, you will no longer be able to claim it. You will get more gifts via the in-game mail in the coming days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.