  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Genshin Impact's upcoming version Luna I features Aurora for Nod-Krai OST

Genshin Impact's upcoming version Luna I features Aurora for Nod-Krai OST

By Kriti Jamwal
Published Aug 29, 2025 17:30 GMT
Aurora for Genshin Impact
Aurora for Genshin Impact's Nod-Krai Live Symphony Performance (Image via HoYovers)

Genshin Impact’s version Luna I is bringing more than just a new story region; it’s also delivering a music experience that players won’t forget anytime soon. For the Nod-Krai Live Symphony Performance, the internationally acclaimed Norwegian singer Aurora takes the center stage, singing powerful Latin lyrics against an orchestral backdrop.

Ad

The result feels grand and emotional, with fans describing it as otherworldly and ethereal. It’s another example of how HoYo-Mix, the studio behind the game’s soundtracks, continues to elevate Genshin Impact through music and makes the world feel alive and immersive.

Aurora’s role in Genshin Impact’s Nod-Krai Symphony

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Aurora’s distinctive voice fits naturally into the world of Nod-Krai when visualized. Her ethereal singing style, combined with Celtic influences and instruments from across cultures, gives the piece both depth and a strong sense of place.

The lyrics, written in Latin, reference the moon, which is a fitting touch for version Luna I. Instead of being a simple soundtrack, the performance and the lyrics tie directly into the game’s themes, adding emotional weight to the unfolding story.

Ad

The moment also calls back to Columbina’s performance in A Winter Night’s Lazzo teaser, which still resonates with the community. It seems that Columbina's character has an important role related to music and the moon. For lore fans, this connection makes Aurora’s performance even more meaningful.

Another heavenly performance by HoYo-Mix for Genshin Impact

The Nod-Krai symphony, alongside those of previous regions, shows HoYo-Mix's efforts in delivering ethereal music. Aurora’s soaring vocals are layered with orchestration that feels timeless, much like the Celtic theme itself. The addition of of instruments from various cultures brings in texture and blends seamlessly into the score. The result is a piece that feels heavenly, capturing the beauty and mystery of Nod-Krai.

Ad

It’s also a reminder of HoYo-Mix and its reputation among the Genshin community and across all HoYoverse games. The soundtracks don’t just sit in the background but rather shape the experience of the player at every moment. Its music amplifies the landscapes, the storytelling, and the emotional tone of each region.

With Aurora’s performance for Nod-Krai in version Luna I, HoYo-Mix once again proves its ability to craft music that brings the entire world of Teyvat together.

About the author
Kriti Jamwal

Kriti Jamwal

Kriti Jamwal is a Gaming and Esports writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on gacha titles like Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero. She holds a BA (Hons) degree in French, which sharpened her skills in analyzing narrative structure, world-building, and interactive storytelling across video games.

Her passion for gaming began with Genshin Impact during the pandemic, and she has since expanded her interest to include titles across the HoYoverse and beyond. Kriti is particularly drawn to games with layered lore and philosophical undertones, often exploring how game design reflects larger existential themes.

Outside of work, she enjoys reading French literature, learning new languages, and exploring the philosophies of nihilism and absurdism.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications