Columbina in Genshin Impact: Everything we know so far

Columbina is the third-ranked Fatui Harbinger in Genshin Impact. She is known as the Moon Maiden and goes by the codename Damselette. Despite her quiet nature and soft-spoken tone, her high rank within the Fatui suggests she holds immense power.

It is believed the Frostmoon Scions worship her in the cold northern region of Nod-Krai, where her statues are found across Hiisi Island. Her haunting melody, angelic design, and closed eyes add to her mysterious presence.

With Nod-Krai just around the corner, Columbina is expected to play a major role in the upcoming arc. Everything about her points to something monumental about to unfold in Genshin Impact.

Columbina’s role in Genshin Impact

Since Columbina holds the third rank among the Fatui Harbingers in Genshin Impact, it places her above well-known figures like Arlecchino and Tartaglia. Her position alone signifies that she is one of the most dangerous individuals in the Fatui.

Despite her appearance and behavior, fellow Harbingers have repeatedly warned about her true nature. Tartaglia has advised the Traveler to stay away from her if they ever cross paths, while the Wanderer has expressed similar concerns. Even without revealing her true strength on screen, the fear and caution surrounding her offer a clear glimpse into her potential.

Columbina's appearance in the teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

Her outward appearance is serene. She wears a long, white-and-indigo dress, a crescent gem on her chest, and an X-shaped lace veil that covers her always-closed eyes, as well as the same lace covering her feet.

Dove-like feathered ribbons extend from her headpiece, and a crescent-and-orb structure beneath her bare feet mimics high heels. Her design references themes of angels and doves, giving her an almost divine or celestial aesthetic.

One standout moment comes from the Teyvat Chapter Interlude Teaser: A Winter Night’s Lazzo, where she hums a tune. This melody is a rendition of Chrysalis Suspirii and Saltatio Favillae, two songs from the La Signora boss fight. This musical link might hint at a shared history or legacy between the Harbingers, or possibly a narrative thread connecting their roles across Teyvat.

In Italian theatre, Columbina means “little dove.” In commedia dell’arte, she is the clever servant who quietly guides the story forward. This is an ironic parallel to her role in Genshin Impact, where she seems passive but is likely controlling far more than she lets on.

Columbina is coming center stage in the Nod-Krai Arc

As Genshin Impact prepares to open up the icy region of Nod-Krai, all signs point toward Columbina taking center stage. The Frostmoon Scions on Hiisi Island openly worship her and refer to her as the Moon Maiden. They even erected “Idols of the New Moon” across the land with her figure. These statues solidify her status not just as a Harbinger, but possibly as a divine or semi-divine figure.

Columbina's figure as a Statue of the Seven in Nod-Krai (Image via HoYoverse)

In the world of Genshin Impact, the Statue of the Seven is sacred and represents the presence of an Archon. Unlike other nations in Teyvat, where each Archon has their statue, Columbina has one dedicated to her in Nod-Krai. She is the only non-Archon to receive this honor.

Adding to the urgency of the matters is the declaration of the Palestar Edict, Fatui's highest-level command. It has ordered a full-scale search to locate her and bring her back to Snezhnaya. This internal operation suggests that even the Fatui themselves fear or need her for something crucial. Whether she’s hiding or preparing something, her presence or absence is vital.

With Nod-Krai just over the horizon, Columbina’s role will likely define the narrative direction of the region. Her lore, her worship, and her hauntingly calm persona all point toward her being far more than just a Harbinger. She could be the key to unlocking some of the biggest secrets left in Genshin Impact’s history of Teyvat.

