Genshin Impact reveals major regions in Nod-Krai 

Nod-Krai is one of the upcoming regions in Genshin Impact's upcoming Snezhnaya expansion. Unlike other regions we've seen before, Nod-Krai offers a surreal and high-tech landscape filled with icy ruins, mysterious relics, and deep-rooted Fatui influence.

Ad

Every zone in Nod-Krai has unique lore, ranging from ancient groups like the Frostmoon Scions to rising factions such as the Voynich Guild. As the mystery of the three moons and Teyvat’s hidden past begins to surface in the upcoming 6.x update arc, the new Genshin Impact web event offers a look at the major regions shaping this land’s future.

Major locations in Genshin Impact's Nod-Krai and their possible lore implications

Nasha Town

Ad

Trending

A look at Nasha Town in the web event (Image via HoYoverse)

Nasha Town is one of the first settlements players will explore in Nod-Krai. Governed primarily by the Voynich Guild, this area also has an operational branch of the Adventurers' Guild. Mechanically advanced with glowing streetlamps and exposed gears, it reflects a city designed for both function and exploration in Genshin Impact.

Ad

Shops like the Clink Clank Krumkake Craftshop may have roots here, offering access to local gadgets and enhancements. With its inviting golden glow and steampunk charm, Nasha Town feels like a living center for adventurers, merchants, and crafters alike.

Hiisi Island

A look at Hiisi Island in the web event (Image via HoYoverse)

Hiisi Island is home to the Frostmoon Scions, descendants of the oldest civilization, being Hyperborea, the golden city. It appears they can channel the power of the moon. This island radiates glacial beauty, ice-blue terrain, crystalline spires, and starlit ruins.

Ad

According to Helka, an NPC in Genshin Impact who works with Secret Source tech, the relics present here resemble early versions of the same technology, though they remain inert.

Hiisi’s name itself comes from Finnic mythology, where it originally referred to sacred places and later to demons or trickster spirits. This blend of myth and technology sets Hiisi Island apart as a mysterious and lore-rich destination.

Blue Amber Lake

A look at Blue Amber Lake in the web event (Image via HoYoverse)

Blue Amber Lake appears in Genshin Impact's Nod-Krai as a tranquil, mysterious body of water surrounded by gentle hills and strange, partially submerged ruins. There’s a calm energy to the landscape, painted in soft purple skies and pastel greenery.

Ad

While there is little confirmed lore revealed regarding the area, its atmospheric design with leyline branches suggests it could play a major role in upcoming quests.

Lempo Isle

A look at Lempo Isle in the web event (Image via HoYoverse)

Lempo Isle is a quiet, tech-influenced zone that appears more domestic than industrial. The architecture consists of rounded buildings with warm lighting, hinting at a residential or low-level research area. It may also house another branch of the Clink Clank Krumkake Craftshop in Genshin Impact.

Ad

The name "Lempo" refers to a fire spirit or demon from Finnish folklore tied to love and destruction. That layered identity gives the isle an undertone of both warmth and hidden danger.

Paha Isle

A look at Paha Isle in the web event (Image via HoYoverse)

Paha Isle is visibly dominated by Fatui-influenced architecture, steel walkways, massive energy cores, and tight infrastructure.

Ad

Its military-grade design, combined with the name "Paha" (meaning "bad" or "evil" in Finnish and Estonian), points to its role as a command center or energy regulation hub for Snezhnaya. Rumors suggest the Fatui and the Harbingers may be using this region for harvesting elemental power or securing ancient technology related to the moons in Nod-Krai.

Each region in Nod-Krai holds a crucial piece of Teyvat's history. With the hints related to the Moon Maiden and the Dragon King Nibelung at its core, Nod-Krai is set to reshape what we know about Teyvat. The journey ahead in Genshin Impact promises new secrets and answers long buried in time since the beginning of the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kriti Jamwal Kriti Jamwal is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games. She's currently pursuing a BA (Hons) degree in French, which has helped her hone her ability to analyze narratives, including those in video games.



Kriti's passion for gaming was inspired by Genshin Impact. She started playing the title during the pandemic and was completely taken with its compelling narrative, engaging combat mechanics, and impressive soundtrack. Though she still enjoys Genshin Impact, she doesn't limit herself to it. Honkai Star Rail, Wuthering Waves, and Honkai Impact 3rd are three other games she plays these days.



In her free time, Kriti can be found trying to learn new languages, Philosophy, and reading literature in French. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.