Flins vs Nefer: Who should you pull for in Genshin Impact, as per leaks?

Genshin Impact developers have officially announced that Nefer would be released as a playable unit during the Luna II version. Early leaks by Mero indicate that she might be a strong DPS character focused on the Lunar-Bloom reaction. Furthermore, another top-tier DPS unit, Flins, focused on the Lunar-Charged reaction was released during the second half of the Luna I version. Gamers may wonder whether they should pull for Flins or Nefer, since both of them are strong DPS characters. On that note, this article discusses whether you should pull for Flins or Nefer, based on Genshin Impact leaks. However, keep in mind that the choice depends on what support characters your account has. Note: This article is based on early leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.Should you pull for Flins or Nefer, based on Genshin Impact leaks?To know which character might be better for your account, let's take a look at the rumored pull value and kits for both characters. Flins pull value Screenshot of Flins in-game (Image via HoYoverse)Flins is a 5-star Electro DPS character hailing from the Nod-Krai region and a member of the Lightkeepers faction. His kit revolves around the Lunar-Charged Elemental Reaction, and you might need characters such as Sucrose, Ineffa, and Aino in his team. Flins has two different Elemental Bursts, similar to Varesa. The first one can be activated normally using his Elemental Burst button. To trigger the second burst, you will have to press his Elemental Skill twice and then click on his burst button. A majority of his DPS is from his second burst, which counts as Lunar-Charged Elemental Reaction damage. Although Flins is an excellent DPS unit, he is restricted to Lunar-Charged teams. He might deal considerably less damage in other team compositions. Furthermore, the team's total damage output will fall considerably without Ineffa. Also read: Is Flins worth pulling in Genshin Impact?Nefer's rumored pull valueNefer, on the other hand, is rumored to be a 5-star Dendro DPS unit focused on the Lunar-Bloom Elemental reaction. Due to this restriction, she might need support units such as Lauma, Aino, Nahida, or Yelan in most of her team comps.Based on Nefer's rumored kit, she has a special passive that converts all Dendro or Bountiful cores on the field into Seeds of Deceit, which will not trigger the Hyperbloom or Burgeon reaction. Similar to Lauma, Nefer seems to have an exploration ability when you hold her Charged Attack.Based on her leaked kit, she can create clones of herself during her Elemental Skill. Furthermore, after activating this skill, her Charged Attack is rumored to be replaced with a special attack, Phantasm Performance. This ability could be the primary source of her damage. Similar to Flins, Nefer is a heavily restrictive unit, as most of her team comps revolve around the Lunar-Bloom Elemental reaction. Furthermore, early DPS calculations for her imply that she might lose a considerable amount of her damage output without Lauma. Also read: Genshin Impact Nefer leaks: Skill, burst, passives, and constellationsConclusionConsidering the pros and cons of both Lauma and Nefer in Genshin Impact, the choice would depend on the specific requirements of your account. Furthermore, the choice would also depend on whether you have Ineffa or Lauma on your account. Early calculations for Nefer's damage imply that her DPS is roughly on the same level as Flins.So, if you have Ineffa, it would be better to pull for Flins. On the other hand, if you have pulled for Lauma, it might be better to get Nefer. However, if you don't have any of these support units, you can pull for either Nefer or Flins, depending on which character you like more, since both of them roughly have the same damage output.Also read: Genshin Impact Luna II livestream speculation