Is Flins worth pulling in Genshin Impact? 

With the start of Genshin Impact Luna I update's second phase and the release of Flins, you might wonder if it is worth pulling him using your precious Primogems. Being a character from Nod-Krai, his damage output depends on specific character and team setups, as he utilizes the new Lunar Charged reaction.
Let's take a look at the pros and cons of pulling Flins in Genshin Impact.
Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions
Should you pull for Flins in Genshin Impact?
Flins in Genshin Impact is the latest 5-star Electro character whose main role is that of a damage dealer. He utilizes the new Lunar Charged reaction, which will form the core of many teams that will shape the meta of the upcoming Luna updates. That said, there are some caveats that he brings that might make you reconsider pulling for him.
Let's go over some pros and cons to see if he is actually worth pulling for or not.
Pros
- Versatile DPS who can dish out steady damage
- Flexible teammates for the most part
- Aino, who is one of his teammates, can be earned for free
- Is from Nod-Krai and uses the Lunar reactions, which will be meta for future endgame content
Cons
- His team suffers without Ineffa
- Restricted to only Lunar Charged teams and does not work that well in Hyperbloom setups.
Conclusion
Flins is a strong electro character who uses the new Lunar Charged reaction to deal damage. He is worth pulling under certain circumstances, especially if you have a strong team for Flins in Genshin Impact. However, keep in mind that without Ineffa, the team's total damage output will suffer significantly.
Being a character from Nod-Krai, he utilizes the Lunar Charged reaction, and this will be the meta for the next few patches. This makes him an extremely valuable pull if you care about clearing the endgame content. While he is strong, newer characters will also be released in the future who can provide the same value.
If you have Ineffa, love his design, or want to utilize the Lunar Charged reaction, the Lightkeeper is worth pulling for. But if you particularly do not enjoy that playstyle and want him to work alongside characters such as Lauma in Genshin Impact, you should consider skipping him and going for Nefer, who will be the featured 5-star of the upcoming Luna 2 update.
