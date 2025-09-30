Is Flins worth pulling in Genshin Impact? 

With the start of Genshin Impact Luna I update's second phase and the release of Flins, you might wonder if it is worth pulling him using your precious Primogems. Being a character from Nod-Krai, his damage output depends on specific character and team setups, as he utilizes the new Lunar Charged reaction.

Let's take a look at the pros and cons of pulling Flins in Genshin Impact.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions

Should you pull for Flins in Genshin Impact?

Flins in Genshin Impact is the latest 5-star Electro character whose main role is that of a damage dealer. He utilizes the new Lunar Charged reaction, which will form the core of many teams that will shape the meta of the upcoming Luna updates. That said, there are some caveats that he brings that might make you reconsider pulling for him.

Let's go over some pros and cons to see if he is actually worth pulling for or not.

Pros

Versatile DPS who can dish out steady damage

Flexible teammates for the most part

Aino, who is one of his teammates, can be earned for free

Is from Nod-Krai and uses the Lunar reactions, which will be meta for future endgame content

Cons

His team suffers without Ineffa

Restricted to only Lunar Charged teams and does not work that well in Hyperbloom setups.

Conclusion

Flins is a strong electro character who uses the new Lunar Charged reaction to deal damage. He is worth pulling under certain circumstances, especially if you have a strong team for Flins in Genshin Impact. However, keep in mind that without Ineffa, the team's total damage output will suffer significantly.

Being a character from Nod-Krai, he utilizes the Lunar Charged reaction, and this will be the meta for the next few patches. This makes him an extremely valuable pull if you care about clearing the endgame content. While he is strong, newer characters will also be released in the future who can provide the same value.

If you have Ineffa, love his design, or want to utilize the Lunar Charged reaction, the Lightkeeper is worth pulling for. But if you particularly do not enjoy that playstyle and want him to work alongside characters such as Lauma in Genshin Impact, you should consider skipping him and going for Nefer, who will be the featured 5-star of the upcoming Luna 2 update.

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

