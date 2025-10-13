Genshin Impact Luna II Miliastra Wonderland Legendary sets

Genshin Impact's new gameplay mode Miliastra Wonderland will be releasing in version Luna II. At its heart, Miliastra Wonderland is a UGC-style gameplay mode wherein players can create their own worlds using provided in-game assets. A special avatar called the &quot;Manekin&quot; will be your representative in Miliastra Wonderland, and this character can be customized in a variety of ways, including special outfits that can be equipped on the Manekins.As announced during the Genshin Impact Luna II livestream, a brand new Legendary cosmetic set will be available in the limited-time Event Ode. Read on to find out more details about this Legendary outfit set that players will be able to pull for in Genshin Impact's Miliastra Wonderland.Genshin Impact: Miliastra Wonderland Legendary cosmetic set detailsIn Genshin Impact's new gameplay mode Miliastra Wonderland, Legendary items refer to special 5-star cosmetic sets that can only be obtained from the limited-time gacha banners (also known as Event Odes). For its first ever Event Ode in Genshin Impact Luna II, the following 5-star items will be available in Miliastra Wonderland:Candelit RevelryCandlelit Revelry: Pumpkin Candy (Ascended set)Let us take a look at these Legendary cosmetic sets:Candlelit Revelry5-star Legendary Set Candlelit Revelry (Image via HoYoverse)This is the base 5-star variant of the Candlelit Revelry cosmetic set, featuring a Halloween-themed outfit for both Manekins, replete with witch hats and coat-tails. The color palette for these outfits is purple (with a dash of black), with separate accessories for the male and female Manekins.Candlelit Revelry: Pumpkin Candy5-star Legendary Set Candlelit Revelry: Pumpkin Candy (Image via HoYoverse)This is the Ascended variant of the Candlelit Revelry cosmetic set, and can only be unlocked by obtaining the base Candlelit Revelry set twice. Gold and teal are the chosen color gradients for this variant of the outfit, perfectly showcasing a Halloween theme in its overall design.How can you get the Legendary Cosmetic sets in Miliastra Wonderland?As mentioned, Legendary Cosmetic sets (or 5-star sets) in Miliastra Wonderland can only be obtained from the limited-time Event Odes – which is the equivalent of Event Wish banners in Genshin Impact. To pull on the Event Odes, you will need an item called &quot;Arcane Keystones&quot;, which is basically the 5-star banner currency in Miliastra Wonderland.All Event Odes have a guaranteed mechanism for Legendary Cosmetic sets, which is triggered at 70 Odes (for 5-star items). Similar to Event Wishes, this guarantee is shared across all Event Ode banners.Also read: Genshin Impact Miliastra Wonderland &quot;Starbound Oath&quot; web event guideFollow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.