Genshin Impact Luna II Miliastra Wonderland Legendary sets

By Aishwarya Ghosh
Modified Oct 13, 2025 14:49 GMT
Legendary Cosmetic set and Event Ode details for Genshin Impact
Legendary Cosmetic set and Event Ode details for Genshin Impact's Miliastra Wonderland gameplay mode (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact's new gameplay mode Miliastra Wonderland will be releasing in version Luna II. At its heart, Miliastra Wonderland is a UGC-style gameplay mode wherein players can create their own worlds using provided in-game assets. A special avatar called the "Manekin" will be your representative in Miliastra Wonderland, and this character can be customized in a variety of ways, including special outfits that can be equipped on the Manekins.

Ad

As announced during the Genshin Impact Luna II livestream, a brand new Legendary cosmetic set will be available in the limited-time Event Ode. Read on to find out more details about this Legendary outfit set that players will be able to pull for in Genshin Impact's Miliastra Wonderland.

Genshin Impact: Miliastra Wonderland Legendary cosmetic set details

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

In Genshin Impact's new gameplay mode Miliastra Wonderland, Legendary items refer to special 5-star cosmetic sets that can only be obtained from the limited-time gacha banners (also known as Event Odes). For its first ever Event Ode in Genshin Impact Luna II, the following 5-star items will be available in Miliastra Wonderland:

  • Candelit Revelry
  • Candlelit Revelry: Pumpkin Candy (Ascended set)

Let us take a look at these Legendary cosmetic sets:

Candlelit Revelry

Ad
5-star Legendary Set Candlelit Revelry (Image via HoYoverse)
5-star Legendary Set Candlelit Revelry (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the base 5-star variant of the Candlelit Revelry cosmetic set, featuring a Halloween-themed outfit for both Manekins, replete with witch hats and coat-tails. The color palette for these outfits is purple (with a dash of black), with separate accessories for the male and female Manekins.

Ad

Candlelit Revelry: Pumpkin Candy

5-star Legendary Set Candlelit Revelry: Pumpkin Candy (Image via HoYoverse)
5-star Legendary Set Candlelit Revelry: Pumpkin Candy (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the Ascended variant of the Candlelit Revelry cosmetic set, and can only be unlocked by obtaining the base Candlelit Revelry set twice. Gold and teal are the chosen color gradients for this variant of the outfit, perfectly showcasing a Halloween theme in its overall design.

Ad

How can you get the Legendary Cosmetic sets in Miliastra Wonderland?

As mentioned, Legendary Cosmetic sets (or 5-star sets) in Miliastra Wonderland can only be obtained from the limited-time Event Odes – which is the equivalent of Event Wish banners in Genshin Impact. To pull on the Event Odes, you will need an item called "Arcane Keystones", which is basically the 5-star banner currency in Miliastra Wonderland.

All Event Odes have a guaranteed mechanism for Legendary Cosmetic sets, which is triggered at 70 Odes (for 5-star items). Similar to Event Wishes, this guarantee is shared across all Event Ode banners.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact Miliastra Wonderland "Starbound Oath" web event guide

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.

About the author
Aishwarya Ghosh

Aishwarya Ghosh

With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.

This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.

The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.

Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Aishwarya Ghosh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications