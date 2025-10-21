Genshin Impact Luna II redeem codes

By Eswar Keshav
Modified Oct 21, 2025 22:00 GMT
Active redeem codes
Here are all the working Genshin Impact Luna II redeem codes (Image via HoYoverse)

The Genshin Impact Luna II version was released along with new characters, weapons, events, Archon Quests, and a new UGC game mode, titled Miliastra Wonderland. Players can pull for Nefer and her signature weapon from the Phase 1 banners of the Luna II version.

In this update, players will also be able to obtain various rewards, such as Primogems, Hero's Wit, and Mora, among other materials, after redeeming special codes. This article lists all active redeem codes and their rewards in the Genshin Impact Luna II version.

All active Genshin Impact Luna II redeem codes

Here's a list of all the active redeem codes that can be used in the Genshin Impact Luna II version:

  • 0FQBAJNXCUFU - 60 Primogems and 5 Adventurer's Experience
  • R4SCAU7CR1G9 - 60 Primogems and 5 Adventurer's Experience
  • AOZJ2TD5FZPV - 5 Adventurer's Experience and 60 Primogems
  • GS61YTEFW9V6 - 30,000 Mora, 3 Mystic Enhancement Ore, 5 Nagadus Emerald Sliver, 3 Teachings of Elysium, and 3 Hero's Wit
  • EPIC2025 - 40 Primogems, 20,000 Mora, and 5 Adventurer's Experience
  • GENSHINGIFT - 50 Primogems and 3 Hero's Wit

We recommend using these codes as soon as possible, since we don't know when they will expire. Furthermore, new redeem codes might be released during the Luna II update. We will update this section when new redeem codes are released.

How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact

You can redeem the codes in two different ways. Here's how to claim the above codes in both ways:

Redeem codes from the official HoYoverse website

Here's how to redeem the above codes on the official website of HoYoverse (Image via HoYoverse)
Here's how to redeem the above codes on the official website of HoYoverse (Image via HoYoverse)

You can follow these steps to redeem codes from the official HoYoverse website:

  • Open the official HoYoverse redeem code website.
  • Log in with your account credentials.
  • Confirm the server and in-game name.
  • Paste a code in the Redemption Code bar and click Redeem.
  • Repeat these steps for the remaining codes.
  • The rewards for these codes will be delivered to the in-game mail.

Redeem codes using the in-game feature

Here's how to redeem codes using the in-game feature (Image via HoYoverse)
Here's how to redeem codes using the in-game feature (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the steps to claiming redeem codes using the in-game feature:

  • Open the Paimon menu from the top-left corner in the game.
  • Go to Settings and select the Account Settings option.
  • Select the Redeem Code option on this screen to open a new dialog box.
  • Paste each of the codes provided earlier in this dialog box and select the Exchange option. The rewards for redeeming the above codes will be delivered to the in-game mail.

Also read: Genshin Impact Luna II first phase banners: All characters and weapons revealed

About the author
Eswar Keshav

Eswar Keshav

Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.

Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""

In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories.

Edited by Eswar Keshav
