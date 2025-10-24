Genshin Impact Luna III Albedo buffs leaked

New leaks have surfaced online suggesting that several characters will receive major buffs in the upcoming Genshin Impact Luna III update. This includes Albedo, and he is expected to receive a new passive talent, and all of his non-talent Constellations will gain new effects. These buffs will make him an amazing off-field support since he will be able to deal more damage and also buff the Magic characters in his party.This article further discusses Albedo's buffs in Genshin Impact.Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.Leaks hint at new Albedo buffs in Genshin Impact Luna IIIAll character buffs in 1 video via dim byu/yoyo_me_here inGenshin_Impact_LeaksAccording to the beta leaks shared by Dim, Albedo is expected to get major buffs in Genshin Impact Luna III. His non-talent Constellations and ascension passive will gain effects, and he will likely receive a new passive talent.TalentsAlbedo's new talent has the following effects:Dealing Elemental Skill DMG to the enemy within 20s of using an Elemental Skill will generate aureliths lasting 10s near the enemy. When there are no Solar Isotomas created by Albedo on the field, and as long as Albedo has not been defeated, the aureliths will also start generating Transient Blossoms similar to Solar Isotomas. There can be up to two aureliths on the field at any one time.Creating a Solar Isotoma will enhance DMG dealt with Normal Attacks, Charged Attacks, Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts by any Magic character in the party and within range by 4% for every 1,000 DEF Albedo has for 20s. The maximum DMG bonus that can be gained this way is 36%.Creating an aurelith will enhance DMG dealt with Normal Attacks, Charged Attacks, Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts by any Magic character in the party and within range by 10% for every 1,000 DEF Albedo has for 20s. The maximum DMG bonus that can be gained this way is 30%.The new talent will allow Albedo to summon aurelith after casting his Elemental Skill. If his flower construct is no longer on the field, these aureliths will create new flowers and deal damage to the enemies, solving one of the major flaws in his skillset.Furthermore, Albedo will buff his Magic teammates' Normal Attack, Charged Attack, Plunging Attack, Elemental Skill, and Burst based on his DEF. This will allow players to create new team comps with the Chalk Prince as a potential support and off-field damage dealer.Albedo's ascension passive talent will gain the following new effect:When the Transient Blossoms deals damage to enemies, each aurelith created by Albedo on the field increases the damage dealt by 120% of his DEF.This will increase Albedo's DMG by a decent amount.Also read: Genshin Impact Luna III Mona buffs leakedConstellationsAlbedo is getting buffed (Image via HoYoverse)Here are the new effects in all of Albedo's non-talent Constellations, as per the leaks:C1: For 20 seconds after using his Elemental Skill, Albedo gains 50% DEF.C2: When Albedo is off-field and Fatal Reckoning reaches 4 stacks, all stacks are consumed, and 3 Fatal Blossoms will be generated near the on-field unit, dealing AoE Geo DMG equal to 300% of Albedo’s DEF, counted as Elemental Burst DMG. If Albedo's fourth ascension passive is unlocked, all party members will gain 125 Elemental Mastery for 10s.C4: When an active character jumps near Aurelith, it will be destroyed and greatly increase the height of that jump. Additionally, their Plunging Attack DMG will increase by 30% for 3s. This effect ends 0.1s after the Plunging Attack DMG is dealt.C6: Using Elemental Burst destroys all Aureliths on the field; destroying Aureliths this way counts as clearing 4 Fatal Reckoning stacks from Albedo's C2. This increases the DMG dealt by Fatal Blossom by 250% of Albedo’s DEF for 20s.Travelers can obtain these buffs for Albedo after completing The Witch’s Coursework quest, which will be available in Genshin Impact Luna III.Also read: Genshin Impact Luna III Venti buffs leakedFollow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.