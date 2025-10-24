Genshin Impact Luna III Klee buffs leaked 

Klee
Klee's official birthday art in 2021 by Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact's version Luna II is currently live, and the beta phase of the next version Luna III is already underway. Latest leaks via reliable sources Seele Leaks and X1 include details on a bunch of old character buffs, including the community's fan favorite, Klee.

According to the sources, it seems that Klee will likely receive new effects and talents to her original kit, which can overall enhance her damage and team synergy as per the current meta in Genshin Impact. Here’s a full breakdown of Klee’s buffs from the ongoing Luna III beta phase.

Note: Following information is from the beta phase and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

New buffs for Klee in Genshin Impact Luna III leaked

According to reliable sources like Seele Leaks and X1, there will be new talents, effects, and buffs for Klee as well, including her constellations in Genshin Impact. The details are as follows:

New Talent: Eve of the Witch

After completing Witch’s Assignment, Klee becomes an Arcane Magus. When the team includes at least two Arcane Magus characters, the Maestria Arcana effect activates, granting additional combat enhancements.

New effect: Maestria Arcana

  1. When Klee’s Elemental Skill, Burst, or Normal Attacks hit enemies, she gains one stack of Boom-Boom Enhancement (up to three stacks).
  2. Each stack lasts 20 seconds and strengthens her Charged Attack with her Explosive Sparks mechanic, dealing increased damage.
  3. During Elemental Burst, her Normal Attack combo does not reset.
  4. Additionally, using the third Normal Attack consumes one Explosive Spark to trigger an enhanced attack called Cooperative Charged Attack: Impact.

New Passive Talent: Explosive Gift

  1. When Jumpy Dumpty or Normal Attacks deal Pyro damage, there’s a 50% chance to grant an Explosive Spark.
  2. Using her Elemental Skill or Burst grants additional Sparks (up to three).
  3. Charged Attacks will consume Sparks, not stamina, and deal 50% more damage.

New buffs added to Klee's constellations leaked

There are new buffs in Klee's constellations, but these are additional effects. Her pre existing constellations remains unchanged.

  1. C1: Normal attacks or skills can summon Spark Impacts dealing 120% of Spark Attack damage. For 12 seconds after triggering a Spark Impact, Klee’s ATK is increased by 60%.
  2. C2: Enemies hit by Klee’s Jumpy Dumpty or Skill have their DEF reduced by 23% for 10 seconds.
  3. C4: When Boom-Boom Sparks expire or Klee leaves the field early, an explosion occurs dealing 555% ATK Pyro AoE damage. If Klee remains on-field, damage is increased by 100%.
  4. C6: While Boom-Boom Sparks are active:
  • Klee restores 3 Energy to all teammates (except herself) every 3 seconds.
  • After using Boom-Boom Sparks, all teammates gain 10% Pyro DMG Bonus for 25 seconds, and Klee gains 50% Pyro DMG Bonus.

With the new Maestria Arcana effect and improved Explosive Spark mechanics, Klee might become a more stable DPS option in today's meta who also supports her team with damage buffs. Still, since these details come from the beta, some aspects could change before the official release of Genshin Impact’s version Luna III.

