Genshin Impact Luna II update patch notes: New characters, events, and more

The Genshin Impact Luna II update was released on October 22, 2025, and it introduced a plethora of new content to the game. Besides a new character, Nefer, the patch also opened the gates to Miliastra Wonderland, the long-anticipated UGC mode for Genshin. Luna II also brought two new story quests for the ongoing main chapter of Nod-Krai.Here are the official Genshin Impact Luna II patch notes.Genshin Impact Luna II Patch NotesHere is a list of everything new mentioned in the Genshin Impact Luna II patch notes:Genshin Impact Luna II: New Characters5-Star Character &quot;Secret Beneath the Sands&quot; Nefer (Dendro)Moon Wheel: DendroWeapon: CatalystThe remarkably resourceful owner of the Curatorium of Secrets.Nefer is a Dendro DMG dealer who deals Lunar-Bloom DMG directly with her skills and enables her teammates to trigger Lunar-Bloom reactions.When Nefer casts her Elemental Skill, she enters the Shadow Dance state, allowing her to consume Verdant Dew to unleash a special Charged Attack that deals Lunar-Bloom DMG to enemies.Nefer's Elemental Burst deals AoE Dendro damage to enemies in front of her.Moonsign: Ascendant Gleam: When Nefer unleashes her Elemental Skill, any Dendro Cores on the field will be converted to Seeds of Deceit, and any Lunar-Bloom reactions triggered in the following period of time that would create Dendro Cores or Bountiful Cores will instead create Seeds of Deceit. When Nefer unleashes a Charged Attack or Special Charged Attack, she can absorb Seeds of Deceit within a certain range, gaining Veil of Falsehood, increasing Elemental Mastery and Special Charged Attack DMG.Wonderland ManekinThe Elemental Type of the Manekin will mirror that of the Traveler.Weapon: SwordA Manekin gifted to you and Paimon by a witch who uses the pseudonym &quot;Octavia.&quot; They are gifted at exploring the mysteries sealed within the Miliastra Wonderland.Upon entering &quot;Miliastra Wonderland,&quot; you will awaken a special manifestation of will known as the Manekin, which can join your party and accompany you on your journey.After unleashing an Elemental Skill, the Manekin deals AoE DMG corresponding to their own Elemental Type and swiftly retreats. After this, Normal Attacks, Charged Attacks, and Plunging Attacks are converted to deal the corresponding elemental DMG. The effect will disappear when Manekin leaves the field.After unleashing an Elemental Burst, the Manekin summons a &quot;Restricted Area&quot; that follows them around, dealing 1 instance of DMG corresponding to the Manekin's Elemental Type to nearby opponents. Additionally, when opponents enter the Restricted Area, they will receive 1 instance of DMG corresponding to the Manekin's Elemental Type. The Restricted Area will disappear when the Manekin leaves the field.The Manekin randomly changes its Cosmetic Plan after using an Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst.Genshin Impact Luna II: New EquipmentReliquary of Truth (5-Star Catalyst)CRIT Rate is increased by 8%. When the equipping character unleashes an Elemental Skill, they gain the Secret of Lies effect: Elemental Mastery is increased by 80 for 12s. When the equipping character deals Lunar-Bloom DMG to an opponent, they gain the Moon of Truth effect: CRIT DMG is increased by 24% for 4s. When both the Secret of Lies and Moon of Truth effects are active at the same time, the results of both effects will be increased by 50%.The event-exclusive 5-star weapon &quot;Reliquary of Truth&quot; (Catalyst) can be obtained from the Event Wish. Sacrificer's Staff (4-Star Polearm)For 6s after an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, ATK is increased by 8% and Energy Recharge is increased by 6%. Max 3 stacks. This effect can be triggered even when the equipping character is off-field.The event-exclusive 4-star weapon &quot;Sacrificer's Staff&quot; (Polearm) can be obtained from the Event Wish. Dawning Frost (4-Star Catalyst)For 10s after a Charged Attack hits an opponent, Elemental Mastery is increased by 72. For 10s after an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, Elemental Mastery is increased by 48.The event-exclusive 4-star weapon &quot;Dawning Frost&quot; (Catalyst) can be obtained from the Event Wish. Moonweaver's Dawn (4-Star Sword)Increases Elemental Burst DMG by 20%. When the equipping character's Energy Capacity does not exceed 60/40, their Elemental Burst DMG is increased by an additional 16%/28%.The event-exclusive 4-star weapon Moonweaver's Dawn (Sword) was previously obtainable through a specific World Quest. After the version update, it will also be added to the Wish system.Genshin Impact Luna II: New Main StorySong of the Welkin Moon: Act III - &quot;A Nation That Doesn't Exist&quot;Permanently available after the Version Luna II updateQuest Unlock Criteria:Reach Adventure Rank 28 or aboveComplete Song of the Welkin Moon: Act II — &quot;Elegy of Dust and Lamplight&quot;The &quot;Focused Experience Mode&quot; function is available for this quest.Song of the Welkin Moon: Act IV - &quot;An Elegy for Faded Moonlight&quot;Permanently available after the Version Luna II updateQuest Unlock Criteria:Reach Adventure Rank 28 or aboveComplete Song of the Welkin Moon: Act III — &quot;A Nation That Doesn't Exist&quot;The &quot;Focused Experience Mode&quot; function is available for this quest.Genshin Impact Luna II: New Gameplay - Miliastra WonderlandTwo Manekins devoted to you and Paimon will accompany you into the wondrous world created by Mage Octavia.Here, you'll find an abundance of extraordinary games to choose from — whether you're playing solo for the challenge or teaming up with friends, there's fun for everyone.Beyond playing, you can unleash your creativity by crafting stages with rules you decide. Turn your inspirations into reality and share the fun with fellow players.While enjoying the games, you can also relive the experiences sealed by Mage Octavia in this Wonderland and collect various cosmetic items!Genshin Impact Luna II update: Gameplay Unlock CriteriaComplete &quot;Knights of Favonius&quot; in Archon Quest Prologue: Act I &quot;The Outlander Who Caught the Wind&quot;After awakening your Manekin/Manekina in Miliastra WonderlandUpon entering Miliastra Wonderland, Traveler will awaken their own &quot;Wonderland Manekin.&quot; The Manekins are the embodiment of the Traveler's will in Miliastra Wonderland. Traveler can adjust its appearance and ensembles at any time, and play Wonderland stages using your Manekin/Manekina.Genshin Impact Luna II update: How to ParticipateAfter the Version Luna II update, Traveler can use the quick access button in the top-right corner to enter the &quot;Miliastra Wonderland.&quot; After awakening your Wonderland Manekin, it can also be entered via Paimon's Menu in the top-left corner.Genshin Impact Luna II update: CosmeticsManekin Cosmetics can be obtained from the &quot;Odes&quot; and the &quot;Miliastra Shop,&quot; as well as through crafting, exchanging, and other means. You can also add certain Cosmetics to your Wishlist or gift them to friends. Within the &quot;Cosmetic Plans&quot; feature, you can freely adjust your Manekin/Manekina's appearance. Unlocking &quot;Chronicles of the Realms&quot; or &quot;Epic of the Realms&quot; will grant exclusive 4-star Cosmetics.Genshin Impact Luna II update: WonderlandTravelers can choose to party up or embark on solo play through Wonderland maps created by other players, as well as participate in the seasonal schedule. Within the Lobby, Travelers can encounter various companions, or they can join/create a Lobby to enjoy the map with friends.Travelers can also create custom Wonderland stages by designing maps in My Miliastra Wonderland.Please keep an eye on relevant official announcements for more details.Devices that support Miliastra Wonderland: PC, iOS, Android, PS5™, and Xbox Series X|SDevices that support Miliastra Sandbox (used to edit and design Wonderlands): PCGenshin Impact Luna II: New EnemiesFrostnight HerraProud beings that roam in the waning glow of the moon, wielding ancient powers long since tamed by the Lord of the Sky.During combat, it changes its form to enter a Gloomveiled state, deal DMG to it to bathe it in light. This will force it to exit this Gloomveiled state and change its Elemental Type to the element whose DMG it received the most during the time it was Gloomveiled. If this was Lunar Reaction DMG, it will change its Elemental Type to Elementless.Located at Hiisi IslandGenshin Impact Luna II: Genius Invokation TCGNew Character Cards: Varesa, Ifa, and their corresponding Talent cards. Corresponding invitation duel and guest challenges have been added to the Player List.New Character Card: Hydro Tulpa and the corresponding Talent card. The Tavern Challenge has also been added.Action Cards &quot;Everlasting Moonglow,&quot; &quot;Fell Dragon's Monocle,&quot; &quot;Noblesse Oblige,&quot; &quot;Adventurers' Guild,&quot; &quot;An Ancient Sacrifice of Sacred Brocade,&quot; and &quot;Chenyu Brew&quot; have been added which can be purchased from Prince at The Cat's Tail.The Forge Realm's Temper is once again available. The theme of this edition is &quot;The Forge Realm's Temper: Endless Swarm&quot;:Defeat endless waves of enemies during the rounds in &quot;The Forge Realm's Temper: Endless Swarm&quot; to accrue score.After you complete the stage battle, you will gain a score and the corresponding rewards based on the highest score you got in the stage.Different stages will contain different special rules that grant buffs. Use these rules well to fight more effectively.Genshin Impact Luna II: EndgameGenshin Impact Luna II update: Imaginarium TheaterUpdate Scheduled for November 1After the Version Luna II update, a new season of &quot;Imaginarium Theater&quot; will be available on November 1, 2025.Required Elemental Types: Hydro, Electro, and DendroOpening Characters: Furina, Barbara, Cyno, Ororon, Alhaitham, and YaoyaoWhen Imaginarium Theater is open, the corresponding Opening Characters will obtain Fantastical Blessings.Special Guest Stars: Arlecchino, Zhongli, Diona, and LynetteAfter the first season of Imaginarium Theater begins, the characters Kinich, Hu Tao, Beidou, and Rosaria will each gain a new &quot;Thespian Trick&quot; that can be exchanged from the NPC Wolfy.Update Scheduled for December 1After the Version Luna II update, the second season of &quot;Imaginarium Theater&quot; will be available on December 1, 2025.Required Elemental Types: Pyro, Cryo, and AnemoOpening Characters: Klee, Bennett, Citlali, Diona, Chasca, and SucroseWhen Imaginarium Theater is open, the corresponding Opening Characters will obtain Fantastical Blessings.Special Guest Stars: Mona, Mualani, Albedo, and FischlAfter the first season of Imaginarium Theater begins, the characters Venti, Klee, Razor, and Collei will each gain a new &quot;Thespian Trick&quot; that can be exchanged from the NPC Wolfy.Genshin Impact Luna II update: Spiral AbyssUpdate Scheduled for November 16Note: After the Version Luna II update, Phase 1 of the Spiral Abyss will be updated on November 16.Floor 11 Ley Line Disorder changed to:All party members have their Elemental Mastery increased by 200.Floor 12 Ley Line Disorders changed to:First Half: Characters' Bloom DMG increased by 200% and Lunar-Bloom DMG increased by 75%.Characters' Normal Attack Pyro DMG increased by 75%.Blessing of the Abyssal Moon: Oathbound MoonWhen the active character's Bond of Life value increases or decreases, a shockwave will be unleashed, dealing True DMG to nearby opponents.Genshin Impact Luna II: Other Update DetailsGenshin Impact Luna II update: New RecipeNod-Krai NPC Katya: &quot;Lohikeitto,&quot; and &quot;Lakkaberry Pie&quot;Genshin Impact Luna II update: New DishesNod-Krai NPC Demyan: &quot;Wildberry Trail,&quot; &quot;Frontier Land,&quot; and &quot;Piramida Nightingale&quot;Genshin Impact Luna II update: New Character Specialty DishNefer's specialty: &quot;Secrets Exchanged&quot;Genshin Impact Luna II update: OtherAdds new Achievements to the &quot;Wonders of the World&quot; category.Adds Set 44 of &quot;Paimon's Paintings&quot; chat emojis.Adds some prompts for loading screens.New Namecards:&quot;Nefer: Secrets&quot;: Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with Nefer&quot;Travel Notes: Bygone Ruins&quot;: Reward obtained via the BP system&quot;Silvermoon Hall: Selenic Chronicles&quot;: Adds Quest series and rewards for Selenic Chronicles: Part II.Genshin Impact Luna II: Adjustments &amp; OptimizationsGenshin Impact Luna II update: EnemiesOptimizes the combat experience in the &quot;Knuckle Duckle&quot; challenge. The summoned &quot;Stamping Devices&quot; will descend faster when positioned too high.Optimizes the targeting experience of character skills when challenging the enemies &quot;Local Legend: Crab Tsar&quot; and &quot;Battle-Scarred Rock Crab.&quot;Genshin Impact Luna II update: AudioCandace's English VA will be updated. Historical content will be gradually updated in subsequent versions.Supplements some English voice-over resources for Layla, Lynette, and Tighnari in &quot;Travelers' Tales.&quot;Supplements some English voice-over resources for Lynette in &quot;About Escoffier.&quot;Supplements some English voice-over resources for Tighnari in Version 5.5's Tribal Chronicles quest &quot;Field Fungal Traces.&quot;Supplements some English voice-over resources for Arlecchino in Genius Invokation TCG.Adjusts the Japanese voice lines for Lauma in &quot;Joining Party: III.&quot;Adjusts certain Japanese voice lines for Dori in &quot;Travelers' Tales&quot; and the Archon Quest &quot;A Dance of Snowy Tides and Hoarfrost Groves.&quot;Genshin Impact Luna II update: SystemAdds the entrance to &quot;Miliastra Wonderland&quot; and related quests to &quot;Stellar Reunion&quot;; complete all &quot;Miliastra Wonderland&quot;-related quests to obtain Geodes of Replication ×480.After the Version update, the tutorial button will be permanently displayed on the right side of the mini-map on mobile devices. (Before the update, mobile players had to navigate through relatively complicated steps: &quot;Paimon Menu&quot; - &quot;Archive&quot; - &quot;Tutorials&quot; to access previously read tutorials.)Increases the Friends cap from 100 to 200.Genshin Impact Luna II update: Serenitea PotWhen redeeming items in the Realm Depot, the quantity is automatically set to the maximum amount available.Genshin Impact Luna II update: Genius Invokation TCGOptimizes the text descriptions for certain card effects.Genshin Impact Luna II update: OtherThe Luna Treasure Compass at exploration ability Lv. 1 and Lv. 2 displays treasures and treasure-related clues within a range increased by 100% after the update.Streamlines the overall dialogue flow for the &quot;Any tips on finding ore in ...?&quot; option at Blacksmith across all regions, optimizes interaction and text prompts while tracking Rich Ore Reserves.Genshin Impact Luna II: Bug FixesGenshin Impact Luna II update: QuestsFixes an issue that may have caused the Trial items absorbed via kuuvahki to display abnormally in the Domain of Archon Quest &quot;Reunion Beneath the Moonlight&quot;, blocking interaction and halting quest progress.Fixes an issue where, under specific circumstances, the Finch would vanish abnormally when interacting with the Rippleweed while completing the objective &quot;Use kuuvahki to aid the trapped Finch&quot; in Archon Quest &quot;Where the Moon Rises,&quot; halting quest progress.Fixes an issue whereby the Elemental Type indicated by the Traveler's appearance during dialogue in the Archon Quest &quot;A Dance of Snowy Tides and Hoarfrost Groves&quot; did not match the Traveler's actual Elemental Type.Fixes an issue whereby claiming the Daily Commission rewards from &quot;Katheryne&quot; in regions outside of Mondstadt would block players from completing the World Quest &quot;Every Day a New Adventure&quot; upon returning to Mondstadt.Fixes an issue under certain circumstances whereby the Traveler could not complete the quest objective &quot;Investigate the nearby area&quot; during the World Quest &quot;Crimson Cleansing,&quot; thereby blocking further quest progress.Fixes an issue in the World Quest &quot;The Tale-Telling Heart&quot; whereby, after completing the objective &quot;Collect Stellafruit, deliver them to Sergeant Octopus, and pass the trial,&quot; there was a small chance the related chest may not appear. After the update, Travelers who experienced this issue can return to the chest's original location to find it appearing correctly.Fixes an issue whereby, under certain circumstances, some camera effects would incorrectly remain after completing the World Quest &quot;The Special Support Squad's Tale.&quot;Genshin Impact Luna II update: EnemiesFixes an issue whereby, under certain circumstances, there was a small chance that the enemy &quot;Cutting Edge All-Purpose Scout Landcruiser&quot; could behave abnormally.Fixes an issue whereby, under certain circumstances in Co-Op Mode, dealing damage to the enemies &quot;Wilderness Hunter,&quot; &quot;Wilderness Exile,&quot; and &quot;Local Legend: Sigurd&quot; while they are in the Grief-Stricken state would not reduce their Max HP as intended.Fixes an issue whereby the enemy &quot;Local Legend: Sigurd&quot; would become immobilized and repeatedly dash and flicker after entering certain areas.Fixes an issue whereby the enemy &quot;Frost Operative&quot; was unable to correctly use counterattack skills after the Version 5.7 update.Genshin Impact Luna II update: CharactersFixes an issue where the dice would not display along the trail created by Yelan's Elemental Skill under &quot;Low&quot; or &quot;Lowest&quot; graphic settings.Fixes an issue whereby, under specific circumstances, Yelan could either repeatedly perform charged attacks at an unintended rate or be unable to perform them at all.Fixes an issue in Co-Op Mode where the glowing effect of Lauma's antlers on the Guest's screen would not display properly.Fixes an issue in Co-Op Mode whereby a Lauma with her Lv. 6 Constellation activated could not correctly consume &quot;Pale Hymn&quot; stacks granted by other Travelers' Laumas when using Normal Attacks.Fixes an issue whereby, after activating Lauma's Lv. 6 Constellation, the &quot;Pale Hymn&quot; effect could incorrectly remain active in certain cases even after its stacks dropped to 0.Fixes an issue whereby the character model of Flins would display abnormally while jumping.Fixes an issue whereby, under specific circumstances, characters would abnormally retain their underwater pose after teleporting to land.Genshin Impact Luna II update: EquipmentFixes an issue whereby, the 4-Piece Set effects of &quot;Bloodstained Chivalry&quot; would not be triggered when an enemy was defeated by certain characters' consecutive Charged Attacks.Genshin Impact Luna II update: Genius Invokation TCGFixes an issue with Character Card &quot;Sigewinne&quot; where the passive effect of its passive skill &quot;Detailed Diagnosis, Thorough Treatment&quot; would not activate after being defeated and revived.Fixes an issue whereby the Support Card &quot;Masters of the Night-Wind&quot; had a chance to incorrectly generate a 3-cost Support Card &quot;Grand Narukami Shrine&quot; instead of a Support Card with a cost of 2 Elemental Dices.Fixes an issue whereby, after the Character Card &quot;Furina&quot; equipped &quot;Splendor of Tranquil Waters&quot; and gained the &quot;Center of Attention&quot; status, her Normal Attacks could occasionally fail to trigger the Weapon Card's effect.Genshin Impact Luna II update: SystemFixes an issue that would cause the Progress Bar of Party Character Power in the Training Guide interface to display incorrectly.Fixes an issue that prevented non-Chinese scores from being counted in the Performance Overview of the profile page in Repertoire of Myriad Melodies.Fixes an issue whereby the source description for the Material &quot;Crystal Core&quot; lacks &quot;Gathered by catching Moonglow Fireflies&quot;Fixes an issue whereby expired &quot;Transient Resin&quot; was incorrectly counted as consumption of &quot;Original Resin.&quot;Fixes an issue whereby unlocking Shrines of Depths in Nod-Krai did not contribute to the progress of the &quot;Unlock Shrines of Depths&quot; objective in Adventurer Handbook &gt; Experience.Fixes an issue whereby, under certain circumstances in Imaginarium Theater, the same combat event could incorrectly appear twice when challenging Lunar Mode.Genshin Impact Luna II update: AudioFixes an issue whereby the sound effects for certain object interactions and ambient scenery in Nod-Krai were abnormally missing.Fixes an issue whereby certain animations and sound effects for the furnishing &quot;Chic Badger&quot; were not synchronized.Genshin Impact Luna II update: Serenitea PotFixes an issue whereby Nahida's Elemental Skill could unintentionally collect Lakkaberries in the Serenitea Pot.Genshin Impact Luna II update: OtherFixes an issue whereby characters could not interact with the Atapetra Conch by hitting it under certain circumstances.Fixes an issue whereby there is a chance that the kuuhenki could abnormally push &quot;The Damselette&quot; and change her position in &quot;Silvermoon Hall.&quot;Fixes an issue whereby, under specific circumstances, characters who have fallen in Silvermoon Hall display abnormal animations after leaving.Fixes an issue that would display abnormal breath effects near the mouths of Ineffa and Flins during actions like sprinting or climbing in Dragonspine.Fixes an issue whereby certain mirrors would not reflect the Ujola Cat and Birgitta's expressions.Fixes an issue whereby, under specific circumstances, in the &quot;Take Photo&quot; mode, changing the on-screen character's pose could result in abnormal exposure effects.Fixes text errors in certain quests, interfaces, dialogues and descriptions.Fixes an issue whereby certain Cooking Ingredients were sold at incorrect prices in Nod-Krai's general goods shops.Fixes an issue whereby, under certain circumstances, characters could clip through the environment after getting up from the Rotor Hovering Daybed.Fixes an issue whereby, under certain circumstances, some rocks in the Nod-Krai region would flicker abnormally.Fixes some text errors in certain languages and optimizes text. (Note: Related in-game functions have not changed. Travelers can view the changes in different languages by going to the Paimon Menu &gt; Settings &gt; Language and changing the Game Language.)Text-related fixes and optimizations in English include:Optimizes certain English translations.Optimizes inconsistencies between certain voice-overs and the corresponding lines.Supplements Version 5.7 voice-over lines in English for Layla in the Travelers' Tales event.Supplements Version 5.6 and 5.7 voice-over lines in English for Lynette in the Travelers' Tales event and her profile page &quot;About Escoffier.&quot;Supplements Version 5.5 voice-over lines in English for Tighnari in the Travelers' Tales event and Varesa's Story Quest.Supplements Version 5.4 voice-over lines in English for Arlecchino in Genius Invokation TCG.Genshin Impact Luna II: Genius Invokation TCG Balance AdjustmentAdjusts the activation mechanism of the &quot;Discard&quot; effect. Players can no longer preview the outcome after related &quot;Discard&quot; effects are triggered. Affected cards include: &quot;Bonecruncher's Energy Block,&quot; &quot;Qucusaurus,&quot; &quot;Portable Power Saw,&quot; &quot;Prospector's Drill,&quot; &quot;The Dockhand's Assistant,&quot; &quot;Conductor's Top Hat,&quot; &quot;Flying Squad, Attack!,&quot; Chasca's Event Card &quot;Shadowhunt Shell,&quot; and the skill of Character Cards &quot;Lord of Eroded Primal Fire&quot; and &quot;Xinyan.&quot;Adjusts the effect of Chasca's Event Card &quot;Shadowhunt Shell&quot;: The trigger condition has been changed from &quot;when this card is played or you Discard it&quot; to &quot;when this card is played or you Discard it from your Hand.&quot;Adjusts the activation mechanism of Food Event Cards with healing effects: They can now target Character Cards that are already at full health.Adjusts the effect of the Combat Status &quot;Deep Devourer's Domain&quot; of the Character Card &quot;All-Devouring Narwhal&quot;: The effect has been changed from &quot;cards you have Discarded or used for Tune will be consumed&quot; to &quot;cards you have Discarded or used for Tune from your Hand will be consumed.&quot;Adjusts the effect of &quot;Dark Shadow&quot; summoned by Character Card &quot;All-Devouring Narwhal&quot;: The effect that was previously triggered during &quot;End Phase and when you declare the end of your Round&quot;, will now only be triggered during &quot;End Phase.&quot;That covers everything new coming to the game with the Genshin Impact Luna II update.