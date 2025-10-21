Is Nefer worth pulling in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact's Luna II update brings a new character, Nefer, who is looking forward to becoming another addition to the DPS roster. Similar to other characters from Nod-Krai, the owner of the Curatorium of Secrets deals damage using the Lunar-bloom reactions and will likely be relevant in the game's meta for the foreseeable future.

Let's take a look at a few pros and cons for Nefer to check if you should pull for her or not.

Should you pull for Nefer in Genshin Impact?

Nefer's pull value is great, as she is going to become the next meta-defining Dendro DPS. But there are a few catches as to whether you should actually pull her or not. Similar to other characters, she comes with both pros and cons, and her value will also depend on the ones that you own.

Pros

Deals more damage than any other Dendro unit in this game, and being a new character gives her an edge over the previous Dendro-DPS, Alhaitham.

Flexible team choices, especially as Aino, another character from Nod-Krai, is free.

Lunar-bloom reactions make her viable for the upcoming endgame content.

She is quite easy to build, but the investment will increase her damage even further.

Cons

Part of her DPS output is locked behind Lauma, another 5-star character.

Cannot work outside of Lunar-bloom reactions, making her redundant if you want to play burn or aggravate.

Furina, the best support in the game, is running alongside her. In terms of value, the former archon of Fontaine will be better.

Nefer is definitely worth pulling for in Genshin Impact. She outdamages Alhaitham by a mile and will be one of the top damage dealers in the game for a while, at least till the end of the Luna patches. But keep in mind that without Lauma in Genshin, her damage falls off a bit.

Furina is also part of the Luna II phase 1 banners, and if you do not have her, it is wise to go for her. But if you do, you can go for the owner of the Curatorium of Secrets, who will likely receive more support and teammates in the upcoming patches.

Version Luna II's second phase will feature no new characters and will instead have rerun for Arlecchino and Zhongli.

