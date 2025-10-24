Genshin Impact Luna III leaks: List of 5-star characters getting direct buffs

Popular Genshin Impact leakers have shared exciting news about the upcoming Luna III update, revealing details about some old popular characters like Venti, Fischl, and more. Genshin Impact Luna III leaks have revealed Durin's kit, along with unique buffs for Hexenzirkel-associated characters such as Venti, Albedo, and several others from Mondstadt in Genshin Impact.Aside from the Hexenzirkel buffs, some Mondstadt characters are reportedly receiving enhancements to their kits, according to leaks. While some of these enhancements are minor improvements, others are significant enough to draw attention. In this article, you will find a list of 5-star characters rumored to be receiving direct buffs in the Genshin Impact Luna III update, as per leaks.Note: The following info is based on leaks and subject to change.Genshin Impact leaks hints at buffs for old characters in Luna III updateVentiAll character buffs in 1 video via dim byu/yoyo_me_here inGenshin_Impact_LeaksVenti, the Anemo Archon, was one of the strongest characters during the launch of Genshin Impact. However, after the release of Kazuha and the addition of heavier enemies, Venti kept losing popularity in the game. But as an Archon, Venti has a central role in the story, so HoYoverse may want to keep him relevant even as a playable character.According to leaks, Venti is getting buffs to his normal attacks, new passive effects, and buffs to all of his constellations except the 3rd and 5th. The leaks report that after completing Witch's Work: On the Waking of Wind, Venti will become a Magic character. Here are the leaked Venti buffs rumored to arrive in the Genshin Impact Luna III update:Normal attacks: After using his Elemental Burst, Venti's normal attacks become Hurricane Arrows (Anemo-infused) and can extend the duration of his Elemental Burst, letting you play main-DPS Venti a bit longer.New passive (Witch's Eve Rite: Temporal Wind's Eulogy): When the party has two Magic characters, the Stormeye created by Venti's Elemental Burst will increase a character's DMG by 50% upon triggering a Swirl reaction and also increase its own damage by 135% of its original value.Constellation 1: Venti’s first constellation gets a major buff as it now fires two additional Hurricane Arrows that track enemies. If the Stormeye gets an elemental infusion, the Hurricane Arrows will also deal the infused element's damage.Constellation 2: This constellation can now reset his Elemental Skill cooldown after his Elemental Burst ends. Along with resetting the cooldown, it also buffs the next skill’s damage by 300% of its original value. This buff also has a 25% chance to occur when a Hurricane Arrow hits an enemy.Constellation 4: Instead of requiring an energy orb or particle, Venti now grants a 25% Anemo DMG Bonus when using his skill or burst.Constellation 6: Venti's Elemental Burst now also causes enemies to receive 100% increased Crit DMG.Along with these buffs, Genshin Impact leaks have also revealed a new signature weapon for Venti. This weapon will be a massive boost for players wanting to play main-DPS Venti.KleeThe adorable and powerful Klee is also rumored to be getting buffed in Genshin Impact Luna III. In modern times, there are too many strong Pyro characters in the game, so Spark Knight Klee barely sees any usage nowadays. With the following rumored buffs from completing Witch's Homework: Klee, she may become somewhat more viable.Pounding Surprise: Klee's first Ascension passive is getting a new effect when she's paired with a Magic character. While her Elemental Burst is active, Klee's normal attack sequence won't reset. On top of that, she will perform a free Charged Attack after three normal attacks.New passive: On using Elemental Skill, Elemental Burst, or Normal Attack, Klee gains a stack of Boom Blaster, stacking up to three times and lasting 20 seconds individually. When she has 1/2/3 stacks, her enhanced Charged Attack deals 115%/130%/150% of the original damage.Constellation 1: Now gives an additional 60% ATK boost when her Elemental Burst hits enemies.Constellation 2: Instead of requiring enemies to hit mines, dealing damage with Klee's Elemental Skill will now lower enemies' Defense.Constellation 4: A new buff is added: If Klee is active while her burst ends, the explosion from her C4 will deal 100% increased DMG.Constellation 6: Using her Elemental Burst will now also grant Klee a 25% Pyro DMG Bonus. If there's another Magic character in the team, her C6 gains a new effect — Klee now has a 50% chance of not consuming Explosive Spark when it's used. Moreover, her first or second normal attack now has a 40% chance to consume Explosive Spark and deal a coordinated Charged Attack blast.If the leaks turn out to be true, these buffs are surely going to make Klee less clunky to play and increase her damage output.AlbedoAlbedo is getting buffed (Image via HoYoverse)The addition of Chiori in the Genshin Impact 4.5 update dropped Albedo's popularity as one of the best Geo sub-DPS characters. However, with the rumored buffs, Albedo might be making a comeback alongside his brother, Durin, in the Luna III update. Here are the leaked Albedo buffs known so far:Calcite Might: Albedo's first Ascension passive is getting a significant buff. When enemies are hit with Transient Blossoms, the damage they receive will be increased by 120% of Albedo's Defense for each Aurelith on the field.Witch's Eve Rite: Celestial Unfolding (New Passive): After completing The Witch's Homework: Beyond the Lesson, Albedo will be able to create Aureliths (max 2) if Solar Isotomas created by Albedo's skill are destroyed. These will continue generating Transient Blossoms. Solar Isotoma will now also buff normal attacks, charged attacks, plunge attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts of Magic characters by 4% DMG for every 1000 DEF Albedo has, for up to a 36% DMG Bonus. Creating Aureliths will do the same but grant a 10% DMG Bonus per 1000 DEF, up to a maximum of 30%.Constellation 1: Now also increases Albedo's DEF by 50% for 20 seconds after using his Elemental Skill.Constellation 2: Adds a new effect: When Albedo is not active and Fatal Reckoning reaches 4 stacks, all stacks are consumed. This causes a massive AOE Geo explosion dealing 300% of Albedo's DEF as damage. If Albedo's Homuncular Nature passive is unlocked, the team's Elemental Mastery will be increased by 125 for 10 seconds.Constellation 4: Adds a new effect: If a character jumps near an Aurelith, their jump height will be increased, and the Aurelith will be destroyed. They will deal an extra 30% Plunge DMG. This bonus DMG will be removed 0.1 seconds after the Plunge Attack hits.Constellation 6: Adds a new effect: Using Elemental Burst will now destroy all Aureliths and consume four stacks of Fatal Reckoning from his second constellation, causing AOE Geo explosions. It also increases Fatal Blossoms damage by 250% of Albedo's DEF for the next 10 seconds.These rumored buffs are massive for Albedo and could easily make him one of the best support characters. Some players may also go for a free Albedo constellation from the To Temper Thyself and Journey Far event in Genshin Impact.MonaThe last 5-star character leaked to be getting buffed is Mona. She was once one of the strongest supports in Genshin Impact, thanks to her ability to wield TTDS and debuff enemies with her Elemental Burst. However, over the years, Genshin Impact has added many better buffers, leaving Mona behind. The following leaked Mona buffs might help improve her meta position in the game:New passive: After completing Witch's Homework: Mona, she will become a Magic character. She will get the following buff when there's another Magic character in the party: When Mona hits an enemy with a Normal or Charged Attack, she gains Phantasmal Bubble for 8 seconds (up to 3 stacks). When a party member triggers Vaporize, all Phantasmal Bubbles will be consumed, increasing Vaporize damage by 10% per stack. Moreover, her Normal and Charged Attacks can now increase Omen duration on an enemy by 2 seconds every 0.5 seconds, up to 8 seconds total.Constellation 1: Now also increases DMG Bonus for all Hydro-related reactions by 160% of its original effect.Constellation 2: Now also increases the party's Elemental Mastery by 80 for 12 seconds after hitting an enemy with a Charged Attack.Constellation 4: Gains the following secondary effect — when a Magic character hits an enemy debuffed by Omen, they will deal 15% extra Crit DMG.Constellation 6: Mona’s C6 now buffs her Charged Attack’s damage by 200% against enemies debuffed by Omen.These rumored Mona buffs will make her an excellent support for many teams, especially Vaporize teams, thanks to her new passive. Since she's a standard character, many players may already have her constellations, which will become significantly stronger if these Genshin Impact leaks turn out to be true.