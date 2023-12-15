Genshin Impact Macaron Melange guide: How to get 40 Primogems from the Navia Web event

Genshin Impact has released a new web event featuring Navia called Macaron Melange. The president of Spina di Rosula is preparing a banquet to celebrate the reconstruction of Poisson, and you must help her make three different types of Macarons. The event is pretty simple and doesn't take too much time since most of the process is automatic, and you only need to choose the flavor and design for the Macaron.

Completing the Macaron Melante web event will reward you with 40 Primogems. Here's a full guide on how to play the new Navia web event and get free rewards in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Macaron Melange web event guide

To take part in the new Macaron Melange web event, click on the link provided in the X post above by Genshin Impact. Once the page has opened, log in using your HoYoverse account info or UID. You can also play Macaron Melange on the HoYoLAB app.

Keep tapping on the bowl to fasten the process (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned earlier, Navia is preparing a banquet for Poisson's reconstruction. During the event, she will make three Macarons, and you must help her with the flavoring and design. First, Navia will grind the almonds and beat the egg whites. These steps are automatic, but you can speed up the process by tapping on the bowl.

Choose the amount of sugar you want (Image via HoYoverse)

Once that is done, you will get the option of choosing how much sugar you want to add. You can pick any option.

Choose any ingredient to add in the Macaron (Image via HoYoverse)

After adding the sugar, you must choose an ingredient you want to add to the Macaron. Once again, you can pick any item.

Choose a design (Image via HoYoverse)

Finally, you need to choose a design to put on the Macaron. Once done, let Navia do her thing and complete the first Macaron. Repeat the same process two more times to meet the event objective. You can also check Navia's remarks about the snacks by clicking on the display stand on the table.

After making the Macarons, head out with Navia to give away the invitation along with a box of Macarons.

Rewards

Free 40 Primogems (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's the list of rewards you can get by completing the Genshin Impact Macaron Melante web event:

Primogems x40

Prithiva Topaz Fragment x3

Mora x20,000

Mystic Enhancement Ore x2

The rewards can be collected from the in-game mailbox. The event will end on December 20, 2023, so make sure to play it and collect the freebies before then.