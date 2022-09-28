Genshin Impact maintenance end time for version 3.1: UTC+8 to other timezones

Genshin Impact 3.1's maintenance will begin soon, switching the game offline for a few hours. This version will bring tons of new content, including the latest 5-star character Cyno. Players have been awaiting his arrival for quite a while.

The maintenance is set to begin at 6 am (UTC+8) and is expected to last for five hours, concluding at 11 am (UTC+8). Fans around the world can find a countdown for maintenance here, along with timezone conversions for other regions.

Genshin Impact 3.1: Maintenance end countdown and time conversions

Genshin Impact 3.1's maintenance is set to end in just a few hours, after which players will be able to explore Sumeru's vast deserts. According to the game's official Twitter account, the maintenance is set to begin at 6 am (UTC+8) and end after five hours at 11 am (UTC+8).

Players around the world can utilize the countdown above as it ticks down to the expected maintenance end time regardless of the timezone.

Maintenance primogems

SYP 💎🙌 Please tag 3.0 𝕤𝕡𝕠𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕣𝕤. @SaveYourPrimos Maintenance for 3.1 begins in 3 hours, and is expected to last 5 hours.



Condense Resin, dispatch Expeditions, clear out Teapot coins/XP if close to capping.



Over the course of the maintenance, Resin will continue to accumulate alongside Realm Currency and Companionship EXP. If they are close to capping, players should clear them out before the maintenance. Any extra amount of Resins will be lost while the game is inaccessible.

Luckily, players will be compensated for these losses through free Primogem rewards. These will be provided through in-game mail. Players can expect x300 Primogems just for maintenance, and another x300 Primogems for bugfixes.

There will be numerous opportunities to earn free Primogems during the update, including the game's upcoming anniversary celebrations.

Timezone conversions

Genshin Impact players can also utilize these timezone conversions to figure out the update's arrival in their region. While the countdown above should be universal, having a specific time will also help prepare for the launch of the update.

Eastern Standard Time: September 27, 2022 at 6 pm to 11 pm

Pacific Standard Time: September 27, 2022 at 3 pm to 8 pm

Central Time Zone: September 27, 2022 at 5 pm to 10 pm

British Standard Time: September 27, 2022 at 11 pm to 4 am

Indian Standard Time: September 28, 2022 at 3:30 am to 8:30 am

Chinese Standard Time: September 28, 2022 at 6 am to 11 pm

These are the expected timings for the maintenance to conclude. Although they are provided by Hoyoverse, the process might be prolonged. If so, fans will receive extra compensation in the form of Primogems in the in-game mail.

Genshin Impact 3.1 will bring a ton of new content to the game and fans will love to dive straight into it.

