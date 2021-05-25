Genshin Impact Mimi Tomo Event: How to participate and earn Furnishing Blueprints

The upcoming Mimi Tomo event in Genshin Impact will provide players with an opportunity to obtain Primogems, Mora, Hero's Wit, and more.

Scheduled to be released on May 27th, the Mimi Tomo event will be available for players until June 6th. Every player with an Adventure Rank of 20 or higher can participate in the Mimi Tomo event in Genshin Impact.

The Mimi Tomo event requires players to investigate seven different sighting locations for the "Unusual Hilichurl." However, players should note that all the locations will be revealed gradually. Starting with one location, players will be presented with an additional location each day.

Here's everything that players should know about the Mimi Timo event in Genshin Impact before it goes live on May 27th.

Mimi Tomo event in Genshin Impact

Even though the Mimi Tomo event will be available on Genshin Impact until June 6th, players are advised to investigate all seven different locations as soon as possible. This will allow players to receive further information regarding the whereabouts of the Unusual Hilichurl.

Players can receive additional help from Hilichurlian expert, Ella Musk, to find hilichurls who are open to communication.

Upon communicating with these hilichurls, the player will receive requests that they need to complete.

Once these requests have been completed, players will receive additional information regarding the approximate location as well as the time of the Unusual Hilichurl's appearance.

Players will need to track down the Unusual Hilichurl during this period and defeat them to earn the rewards from the Mimi Tomo event in Genshin Impact, including Liyue-style Furnishing Blueprints.

As soon as the Mimi Tomo event ends at 03:59:59 on June 6th, every player who has completed the event-specific quests will be able to accept the "Lost Hilichurl" quest from Katheryne in Mondstadt. Completing the Lost Hilichurl quest will provide additional rewards for players.

However, miHoYo hasn't revealed any details regarding the Lost Hilichurl quest in Genshin Impact. This means that players will have to wait and complete the quests in the Mimi Tomo event to participate and find out about the Lost Hilichurl quest.