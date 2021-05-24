Genshin Impact Unusual Hilichurl: Spawn locations, rewards, and character reference

The Unusual Hilichurl in Genshin Impact is one of the strangest residents in the world of Teyvat, and players may be interested in learning more about this elusive creature.

The Unusual Hilichurl is a one-of-a-kind enemy that spawns within a player's Genshin Impact world, and it is up to them to track him down and slay him for rewards.

The Unusual Hilichurl rewards players with one of the most valuable resources in the game, Adventure Rank EXP, along with dropping an extra cabbage or two. Players can learn more about this strange enemy here.

Unusual Hilichurl spawn locations and more

The Unusual Hilichurl in Genshin Impact has many different spawn locations dotted all around the world of Teyvat. Players can hunt this creature down anywhere from the tops of Stormbearer Mountain to the depths of Cuijue Slope.

The Unusual Hilichurl has eight spawn locations in Mondstadt and eight spawn locations in Liyue. Every time a player successfully locates and slays the Unusual Hilichurl, he will respawn again in a random location, and if they manage to defeat him again, he will go on a 12-hour-cooldown before his next appearance.

Players can also opt to enter Genshin Impact's co-op mode, which will allow them to defeat even more Unusual Hilichurls.

I DID IT. I BEAT THE UNUSUAL HILICHURL 50 TIMES. LOOK AT THE NAMECARD SO WORTH IT :DD pic.twitter.com/prtmESphza — mallory is in missing mars hours (@kyosbasket) April 21, 2021

Defeating the Unusual Hilichurl rewards players with both Adventure Rank EXP and progress towards an achievement for defeating 50 of the elusive creatures.

Once this is complete, players can grab a unique namecard to show off their hunting skills. This is the real reward for hunting down the Unusual Hilichurl in Genshin Impact, as the extra AR EXP is very minimal.

However, for players trying to maximize their progress, hunting down the Unusual Hilichurl every day is useful.

What is the Unusual Hilichurl?

(Image via Genshin Impact )

The Unusual Hilichurl is a representation of Da Wei, a reference to the real-life CEO of miHoYo. This character was placed in Genshin Impact as an easter egg and as a way for players to "vent their frustrations." This character has made an appearance in several miHoYo games like Honkai Impact.

It is non-hostile until attacked, though when players do begin battle with the Unusual Hilichurl, it will act as a boss battle complete with a special health bar even though the player is free to leave at any time.

The Unusual Hilichurl is a strange addition to Genshin Impact, but one that players should definitely take advantage of if they want some extra EXP and a unique namecard. Players will also interact with it more in the upcoming Mimi Tomo event, so getting acquainted with this character will be useful.