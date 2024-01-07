Genshin Impact Mini Seelie guide: How to get for free, descriptions, showcase, and more

Genshin Impact's 4.3 update has seen the return of the Lost Riches event. Players who participate in it will have the opportunity to obtain a Seelie pet for free, alongside some other exciting rewards that include Primogems. This iteration of the popular event has introduced a new pet, Mini Seelie: Brilliance. That means players have the option to purchase one of the six Seelies available in the game.

If Travelers want to obtain a free Mini Seelie, they will first have to find the treasures in the six event areas during Lost Riches and collect Ancient Iron Coins, which is this content's exclusive currency.

This article will cover how Genshin Impact players can obtain a Mini Seelie without using real-life money in version 4.3.

Genshin Impact: How to get Mini Seelie from the Lost Riches event

The Lost Riches event has returned in Genshin Impact's 4.3 update, wherein Travelers take the assistance of treasure-seeking Seelies to find treasure. It has six locations for gamers to explore. Opening the treasure chests in them will reward players with Ancient Iron Coins.

Mini Seelie: Brilliance, as seen underwater and on land (Image via HoYoverse)

Each iteration of this event has introduced new types of Mini-Seelie pets. The new one, Mini Seelie: Brilliance, can be used underwater in Fontaine and is said to be able to move freely in water.

You can purchase one of the six available Mini Seelies from the Lost Riches event shop for 160 Ancient Iron Coins. Here is a list of all the offerings in Genshin Impact with their official descriptions:

Mini Seelie: Brilliance (Underwater Blue): A mini Seelie with brilliant colors, it can move freely underwater.

Mini Seelie: Curcuma (Yellow): A miniature golden Seelie. It gives off a feeling very similar to that of Mora. They say that Seelie of this color represents good fortune.

Mini Seelie: Dayflower (Dayflower): A miniature sea-blue Seelie. Unlike other Seelie, it does not serve to guide others, but to follow them to see the world.

Mini Seelie: Moss (Green): A miniature green Seelie. It becomes most happy indeed when it gets close to a tree.

Mini Seelie: Rose (Pink): A miniature powder-pink Seelie. Though it can not say a word, it will silently follow a traveler that strikes its fancy around the world.

Mini Seelie: Viola (Violet): A miniature purple Seelie. Its color is very similar to that of Electro-infused items. Who knows if you might get a little tingle from poking it.

Lost Riches all precious treasures (Image via HoYoverse)

The event's in-game shop will remain active till January 15, 2024, and it is recommended players use their Ancient Iron Coins before that date. Aside from the Mini Seelie pets, the shop will also offer some precious treasures:

Primogems

Hero's Wit

Mystical Enhancement Ore

Chapter of an Ancient Chord

Sublimation of Pure Sacred Dewdrop

Wine Goblet of the Pristine Sea

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.