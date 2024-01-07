Genshin Impact Lost Riches: Treasure Area 6 (Erinnyes Forest) guide

The sixth and final Treasure Area is now unlocked in the Genshin Impact 4.3 Lost Riches event. The chest is buried underwater in the Erinnyes Forest region. To collect it, you must vitalize the Treasure-Seeking Seelie by absorbing three energy emissions protected by Mist Bubbles. You can complete a few Pufferfruits and combat challenges to burst these bubbles and clear the obstructions.

After absorbing all the energy emissions, the Seelie will mark the chest's location on the minimap. This is a complete guide on how to obtain the treasure chest in Treasure Area 6 (Erinnyes Forest) of the Genshin Impact 4.3 Lost Riches event.

Genshin Impact 4.3 Lost Riches: Treasure Area 6 (Erinnyes Forest)

Treasure Area 6: Energy emission and treasure locations (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to Treasure Areas 2 and 4, you need to find three energy emissions in the Erinnyes Forest to revitalize the Treasure-Seeking Seelie and locate the treasure.

Energy emission location 1

The first energy emission is located west of Lumidouce Harbor (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Lumidouce Harbor and head west to find the first energy emission near a shipwreck. As mentioned, the orbs are protected by Mist Bubbles, and to burst them, you need to complete some challenges. In the first trial, you must destroy all the Pufferfruit without hitting the Dirty Fruits.

Use the Xenochromatic Ball Octopus' ability to complete the first challenge and absorb the energy in Genshin Impact 4.3's Lost Riches.

Energy emission location 2

The second energy orb is located near the shipwreck (Image via HoYoverse)

Head south from your previous location to find the second energy emission near another shipwreck. Once again, you need to complete the Pufferfruits challenge to burst the Mist Bubbles. However, this trial is slightly difficult since the Pufferfruits constantly move, so be careful.

Energy emission location 3

The third energy orb location (Image via HoYoverse)

After absorbing the second energy emission, head west toward the hill to find the third energy emission. Approach the Mist Bubble to start the challenge. This time, you must defeat a few Fontemer Aberrants.

Once you have completed the challenge in Genshin Impact, absorb the energy and revitalize the Treasure-Seeking Seelie to mark the location of the treasure on the minimap. Follow the navigation and dig in the marked spot to get a Precious Chest worth 20 Primogems, 90 Ancient Iron Coins, and 50,000 Mora.

Exchange one Mini Seelie (Image via HoYoverse)

After collecting the chests from all six Treasure Areas, you can exchange any one Mini Seelie from the event shop using 160 Ancient Iron Coins.