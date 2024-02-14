Genshin Impact Mt Xuanlian cave seal unlock guide

Genshin Impact's Chenyu Vale region is filled with many puzzles and cave systems. Some are quite straightforward, while others require players to follow additional steps before they can work on the puzzle.

One such puzzle can be found in Mt. Xuanlian, where you will need to find three Sacred Simulacrum to unlock a sealed Precious chest.

Two of the three statues are pretty easy to find, while the last piece is stuck inside a sealed cave. In this article, you will learn everything there is to know about the sealed Mt.Xuanlian cave and Precious chest in Genshin Impact.

How to unlock Mt. Xuanlian's sealed cave in Genshin Impact?

In-game POV of the sealed cave from Mt.Xuanlian waypoint (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to Mt.Xuanlian waypoint and move northwest to find a sealed cave. Use the wind glider to glide down or the Golden Carp Leap mechanic to reach this place. As stated earlier, you can see the cave's entrance covered with a green barrier.

You will also find two pressure plates in front of the sealed cave. One is already activated, thanks to the Sacred Simulacrum placed on it. Stand on the other plate, which will trigger a small cutscene and remove the green barrier.

Stand on the pressure plate to unlock the seal (Image via HoYoverse)

Enter the cave to find a Remarkable chest and another Sacred Simulacrum. You will find a sealed Precious chest located south of the cave's entrance. Both of these statues are required to unlock the sealed Precious chest.

Pick them one after the other using the Adeptal Energy and place them in the green color slots near the sealed chest.

Once both statues are placed, head north-east to find a third Sacred Simulacrum, which is the last piece of the puzzle.

Location of the third Sacred Simulacrum (Image via HoYoverse)

It should be sitting on the wooden bridge where you will encounter a Hilichurl Rogue guarding a Remarkable chest. Defeat the monster or grab the statue with your Adeptal Energy and return to the sealed chest location.

Once all three Sacred Simulacums are placed in the slots, the seal on the Precious chest should disappear. Collecting it will reward you with the following:

Primogems x 10

Mora x 1845

Geo Sigil x 5

Mystic Enhancement Ore x 3

Halberd

Old Merc's Pal

Berserker's Battle Mask

Traveling Doctor's Handkerchief

There are many such treasure chests and puzzles to be discovered across Chenyu Vale in Genshin Impact. Hence, don't miss out on these free Primogems and resources by ignoring these puzzles.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact Hub.