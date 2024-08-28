Genshin Impact Kachina voicelines about other characters

Kachina is a new 4-star character in Genshin Impact. Hailing from the Children of Echoes tribes in Natlan, she is among the first characters released from the Nation of Pyro. Since the region is still new, Travelers can check out Kachina's voicelines to learn more about all other Natlan characters revealed so far, including the Pyro Archon Mavuika.

This article will cover all of Kachina's voicelines about other characters in Genshin Impact.

Kachina voicelines about Mavuika and other characters in Genshin Impact

Mualani

Mualani (Image via HoYoverse)

"Mualani's my first good friend! Before I met her, I never even knew that people as sweet as her existed, or how many fun things there are in the world! Look, this is a photo of us! She said we should jump right when they took the photo... I look a bit stiff? Hehe, you caught me! A lot of people were staring at us when we took this photo, so I was really nervous..."

Trending

Kachina mentions that Mualani was her first friend and she didn't know people could be as sweet as her.

Also read: Best Genshin Impact Mualani build guide

Kinich

Kinich (Image via HoYoverse)

"It was Mualani who introduced me to him! To be honest, I was a little scared of him at first, because his eyes... well, he's got a scary look. It was only later that I found out that he secretly taught my bullies a lesson. But when I tried to give him a gift to thank him, he refused to take it. He said something along the lines of having already received enough compensation..."

Kachina mentions how she met Kinich through Mualani. The little Geo character also states that she was scared of him at first because of his eyes.

Also read: Time until Kinich banner in Genshin Impact

Chasca

Chasca (Image via HoYoverse)

"She's a famous "peacemaker" in Natlan! They say she can resolve any conflict, no sweat. I guess that she probably does it because like me, she's really not a fan of people getting into fights with each other..."

Kachina doesn't seem to have any personal relationship with Chasca but acknowledges her as a famous peacemaker in Natlan who can easily resolve any conflict.

Iansan

Iansan (Image via HoYoverse)

"Before, when I wanted to become stronger, I asked Iansan to train me. She had me do all sorts of high-intensity workouts, and I often only managed to get through them by pushing myself to the limit. Luckily, she always knew just the right amount of training for me, so I still had just enough energy to make my way home after each session... I'm really grateful to her."

Kachina is grateful to Iansan because of her training.

Xilonen

Xilonen (Image via HoYoverse)

"After I received my Ancient Name, Uncle Pacal took me to see her and asked her to make Turbo Twirly for me. Her craftsmanship really is out of this world! Later, we discussed our experiences collecting and storing gems, and even admired each other's collections. Everything in her collection is in top condition, so she must take great care of them. She seems to take a more... casual approach to her own life, though... Once, I went looking for her, and couldn't find her for ages! I eventually found her basking in the sunshine in a big tree, sound asleep..."

Kachina reveals that it was Xilonen who made her Tubro Twirly. She also shares that the craftsperson takes a casual approach to her life.

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.1 banners

Mavuika - Pyro Archon

Mavuika (Image via HoYoverse)

"I never could have dreamed that the Pyro Archon herself would one day call me a hero of Natlan... She's the idol of every warrior in our land, so being recognized by her is like... *sniffle* I just get overwhelmed every time I think about it, sorry... *sniffle* Sorry, sorry! I shouldn't have started crying..."

Kachina recalls when the Pyro Archon called her a hero of Natlan and she feels overwhelmed whenever she thinks about it.

Also read: Genshin Impact Mavuika voice actors list

Ifa

"Ifa's a really amazing sauro-vet! Any little Saurian who sees him comes back and starts living a healthy life! They eat right, sleep well, don't cause trouble, and basically don't get sick again! So whenever a Saurian's looking sick, everyone's first thought is to ask him to fly over and have a look!"

Kachina's voicelines in Genshin Impact reveal a new character named Ifa. She claims that he is a sauro-vet and any Saurian who sees him never gets sick again.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!