Genshin Impact Music beatmap sharing guide for v4.6 event

Genshin Impact's latest version 4.6 features the Iridescent Arataki Rockin' for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness as the main event. One particular mini-game from the event, called Xtreme Carnival Ensemble, is extremely popular amongst players as it allows them to perform popular musical scores from the game. That's not all, you can also create and share beatmap renditions of your favorite theme songs with your friends.

This article will guide you on how to create and share your beatmap compositions in Genshin Impact's 4.6 update. It will also provide details regarding how you can perform compositions from other players.

How to create a beatmap in Genshin Impact 4.6 event

Edit Beatmap option (Image via HoYoverse)

Creating the beatmap of your favorite musical scores in the Iridescent Arataki Rockin' for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness event is quite simple. To begin, go to the Xtreme Carnival Ensemble mini-game from the event menu and select the Edit Beatmap option.

Select a track to edit (Image via HoYoverse)

Here you must select the musical track you wish to create a beatmap of from 21 available options. Once you have made your choice, you can begin.

Add short and long notes (Image via HoYoverse)

In the creation menu, you can play the song from the top and start adding notes to your desired beats by either tapping (for short notes) or hold-pressing (for long notes). Alternatively, you can use the Advanced Editing mode for more precise inputs.

Once you are satisfied with your creation, you can save the beatmap by clicking on Menu in the top-left corner and selecting the Save option.

How to share your beatmap in Genshin Impact 4.6 event

Before you can share your beatmap with other players, you must first play it yourself. You must reach Discantus with a completion rate of 90% in your creation.

Save and share your composition (Image via HoYoverse)

Once that is done, you can share your compositions with other players by selecting the Share option from the menu. This will open a dialog box displaying the unique Sharing Code of your beatmap.

Any players with the code can search for it and undertake your challenge.

How to play other players' compositions in Genshin Impact 4.6 event

How to play others' beatmaps (Image via HoYoverse)

You can attempt the beatmaps created by other players by opening the Music Compositions menu. Here you will see a list of creations from players worldwide. You can perform any of these or search for a particular composition by entering a Sharing Code from your friend in the Search Songs tab.

Moreover, you can even filter the compositions based on the musical track, number of notes, and more by clicking on the Preferences tab at the bottom-left.

