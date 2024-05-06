Genshin Impact Xtreme Carnival Ensemble guide

In Genshin Impact, the Xtreme Carnival Ensemble is a mini-game that is a part of the version 4.6 main event, called the Iridescent Arataki Rockin' for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness. You will have to perform several musical scores in it to earn Primogems and some in-game rewards, like Iridescence Tour Tickets, which is the event-exclusive currency.

Similar to the previous iterations of the event, you must tap on the falling notes to play the various songs. A new track will be unlocked each day during the event period.

This article will guide you on how to unlock and perform the different songs in the Xtreme Carnival Ensemble event in Genshin Impact 4.6 update.

Genshin Impact 4.6: Xtreme Carnival Ensemble guide

The Iridescent Arataki Rockin' for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness. (Image via HoYoverse)

The Iridescent Arataki Rockin' for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness flagship event is now live in Genshin Impact 4.6, and you can participate in it till May 27, 2024. It will reward you with the 4-star character Gorou, a new Nightwind Horn instrument, alongside Primogems and more.

One of the mini-games that is part of the main event is the Xtreme Carnival Ensemble, wherein you must play some popular theme songs. However, before you can engage in it, you must first complete the "This Ain't Your Daddy's Iridescence Tour..." quest as a prerequisite.

Following this, you can visit the NPC, Dvorak, at the event location in Watatsumi Island to begin your performance.

How to play Xtreme Carnival Ensemble in Genshin Impact

Talk to Dvorak to begin. (Image via HoYoverse)

To play Xtreme Carnival Ensemble, you must interact with Dvorak and select the "I'll have a go." prompt. This will open the event page where you can select the musical score you wish to perform.

After choosing the track, you can pick the difficulty from the following options:

Normal

Hard

Pro

You must attain the Dulcem title in either difficulty to obtain the subsequent rewards. Moreover, the fourth difficulty level called "The One and Oni King" will unlock after performing the song at Pro difficulty.

Tap on the falling notes to earn points. (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the performance begins, you will encounter falling notes. You can score points by tapping the note when it touches the Decision Line at the bottom. You will also come across purple-colored long notes, for which you must hold-press the key.

By successfully clicking on the falling notes at precise moments, you can earn points and clear the challenge.

Xtreme Carnival Ensemble settings in Genshin Impact

Xtreme Carnival Ensemble settings (Image via HoYoverse)

During the latest iteration of the event, the developers have added certain settings that can help tweak your experience. By clicking on the settings option above the song, you can customize several aspects of the gameplay like interface, note falling speed, key binds, and more.

Furthermore, here you can also pick which instrument you wish to play from the following options:

Windsong Lyre

Floral Zither

Festive Drum

Nightwind Horn

Alternatively, you can also keep the setting as it is to play the instrument based on the selected track.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.