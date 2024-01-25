Genshin Impact Nahida banner countdown for version 4.4 rerun

Genshin Impact 4.4 update will soon launch in a week on January 31, 2024. Players are highly looking forward to this update for its new content, region, and character banners. In a recent livestream, HoYoverse officials confirmed that Nahida will have second rerun in Phase I banners of the Genshin Impact 4.4 update. This is a great opportunity for players to obtain the Dendro Archon, Nahida, or go for her constellations.

Nahida is one of the best off-field supports and damage dealer in the game. Her unique kit allows her to inflict Dendro on enemies while staying off-field and buff elemental mastery of all party members. In this article, we will cover everything you need to know about Genshin Impact's Nahida rerun banner.

All about Genshin Impact Nahida rerun banner in 4.4 update

Expand Tweet

The Genshin Impact Nahida banner will soon take place in the upcoming 4.4 update. In a recent livestream, officials confirmed her return to character event banners for her second rerun. They are yet to announce any official release date, but with the current 4.3 Phase II banner schedule, the new update is expected to drop on January 31, 2024 at 11 AM (UTC+8).

The new character event banners in Genshin Impact will also drop simultaneously during the update launch. Here is quick overview of 5-stars and 4-star dropping in Phase I banners:

Xianyun (Anemo Catalyst)

(Anemo Catalyst) Nahida (Dendro Catalyst)

(Dendro Catalyst) Gaming (Pyro Claymore)

Hence, players will have to wait until then to summon on Genshin Impact Nahida rerun banner.

Nahida is the Dendro Archon who debuted back in November 2022 in version 3.2 banners. She is a 5-star Dendro Catalyst user who is well known for her off-field damage, Elemental Mastery buffs, and Dendro application. She single-handedly made Dendro teams and its related reactions (Bloom, Quicken, Hyperbloom,etc.) highly popular in the community.

Countdown to track Genshin Impact Nahida banner release

Players can refer to this countdown intended to track the release of Nahida's rerun banner in version 4.4 update. As long as the countdown states "Time until Nahida 2nd rerun," players still have time before her release. When it says "Countdown Ended," it indicates that new update has launched along with Nahida's rerun banner.

In the meantime, they can choose to pre-farm materials for her or complete activites to collect Primogems for their banner summons.

Upcoming weapon banner in Phase I banners

5-star weapons to appear in Phase I weapon banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Along with Nahida rerun banner, many will also be curious about the upcoming weapon banners. Official announcements have confirmed that Phase I weapon banner will feature the following:

Crane's Echoing Call

A Thousand Floating Winds

As always, the upcoming Epitome Invocation will feature signature weapons of units that will appear in the character banners.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

Poll : Will you be wishing for Nahida in version 4.4 banners? Yes No 0 votes