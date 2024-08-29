Genshin Impact Natlan character release order leaks

A reliable source recently leaked the potential release order of a few Natlan characters in Genshin Impact, including the Pyro Archon Mavuika and Ororon. The developers have not yet confirmed the release versions for these units. However, based on the previous leaks from other sources, this might hint at all the new playable character releases from versions 5.2 to 5.4.

This article will briefly cover the Natlan characters' potential release order leaks in Genshin Impact.

Note: The following is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take everything with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact leak shows the potential Natlan character release order

Listed below is the expected release order of the upcoming Natlan characters in Genshin Impact, as per leaks via Mero:

Chasca Ororon Mavuika Citlali

Mero is one of the oldest and most trusted leakers in the community with a good track, so the Natlan character release order is likely credible.

Since Xilonen is the only new character in version 5.1, the next character in the line, Chasca, will likely be in version 5.2. This also matches the leaks by DK2, shared by hxg_diluc on X.

Therefore, one can expect the following character release order in version 5.2:

Phase I (November 20, 2024) - Chasca

- Chasca Phase II (December 10, 2024) - Ororon

Chasca is an Anemo character who hails from the Flower-Feather Clan. She was seen wielding a Bow in the Natlan Archon Quest, which will likely be her weapon of choice as a playable unit. Unfortunately, as of now, there is no information available on Ororon.

Mavuika and Citlali (Image via HoYoverse)

Mavuika is expected to be in Genshin Impact 5.3, which makes sense since the officials revealed during the livestream that the main Natlan Archon Quest will end in version 5.3. The Pyro Archon uses a Claymore, which is anticipated to be her weapon when she is released as a playable character.

Lastly, the old leak from DK2 stated that Citlali will be in version 5.3 as well. However, a new leak shared by hxg_diluc on X suggests that this update will only release Mavuika. Based on all the recent leaks from Mero and hxg_diluc, it is safe to assume that Citlali will be released after the Pyro Archon in either the second half of version 5.3 or version 5.4.

Whatever the case, Travelers must wait a little longer for an official announcement from the developers. Till then, take everything with a grain of salt.

