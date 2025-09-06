Genshin Impact Nefer early kit leaked

Nefer is the head of the Curatorium of Secrets in Genshin Impact. She was first showcased as a storyteller hailing from the Nod-Krai region in the Song of the Welkin Moon teaser. She also appeared in the trailer for Luna I version, and might play a small role in the Archon Quest for this version.Early kit leaks regarding some of Nefer's abilities have been datamined by leakers like HomDGCat. However, none of these leaks mentions the details of her complete kit.This article will outline all new leaks for Nefer's kit in Genshin Impact.Note: This article is based on early leaks, rumors, and incomplete information. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.Also read: Genshin Impact Nefer splash art leakedEarly kit leaks and release version for Nefer in Genshin ImpactNefer kit info via HomDGCat byu/Knight_Steve_ inGenshin_Impact_LeaksHomDGCat has shared datamined information from the Luna II version devkit, which implies that Nefer might possess a Dendro Moon Vision. Furthermore, she is rumored to use a Catalyst weapon. The design of her signature weapon was also leaked.While the leaker has shared the rumored details of Nefer's early kit in Genshin Impact, the information does not include the complete details of her kit. Some details regarding her skills and passives are unknown. Based on these details, Nefer's rumored kit is:Elemental Skill - Leaps into the air and has a special animationElemental Burst - Uses her Polyhedral device during this skillPassive Talent 1 - Bloom does not create Dendro cores, but instead grants Nefer a special buffPassive Talent 2 - Increases ATK statPassive Talent 3 - Similar to LaumaPassive Talent 4 - Gains more rewards when dispatched on a Nod-Krai expeditionConstellation 2 - Enhances her PassiveConstellation 3 - Increases the level of Elemental SkillConstellation 4 - Decreases enemies' Dendro RESConstellation 5 - Increases the level of Elemental BurstDetails regarding her Constellation 1 and 6, and some of her other skills, are unknown. Since this leak mentions that Nefer has a passive similar to Lauma, fans are speculating that Nefer could be a DPS unit focused on the Lunar-Bloom reaction.Furthermore, one leak mentions that Nefer's rumored Passive does not create Dendro cores, which could further imply that she might be a DPS focused on the new Lunar-Bloom Elemental reaction.Also read: Nefer VA in Genshin Impact: Official voice actors and notable works