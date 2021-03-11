Genshin Impact players were left surprised after a new leak hinted at the existence of a new domain in the game from Qiqi's quest. The domain seems to be based on some type of ancient ruins, similar to the domain Introduced during Hu Tao's story quest.

The leaker does not claim it as authentic, but it seems that the domain will be introduced to Genshin Impact at a later stage.

Genshin Impact: New leak allegedly shows the domain from Qiqi's quest

The leak came from popular Genshin Impact leaker and fan artist Lumie, who has put up a 46-second long video clip. The leaked clip is believed to be obtained via data mining, something Lumie and her circle are well known for within the Genshin Impact community.

The clip shows the character Qiqi running through multiple stages of the empty domain. Some of the entrances and challenges in the ancient ruins' domain seem similar to that of the domain that players experienced during Hu Tao's domain run in her story quest.

Also read: Genshin Impact: 5 most awaited upcoming playable characters in the game.

The showcase does not feature any other information about the domain. The domain might be a hint for Qiqi's story quest in version 1.4. There is also the possibility that the domain might belong to some other event, mini-game, or story quest, with Qiqi being a character to showcase the stages.

However, the chances of that are extremely low. In such a scenario, the data miners would have been the ones to notice that before anyone else. The domain seems to be in the development stage. Data miners are expecting changes to its appearance by the time it is released officially.

The actual purpose of the domain and other leads about Qiqi's character story should be clearer once version 1.4 of Genshin Impact arrives.

Also read: Genshin Impact version 1.4: Release date, events, new characters, and more.