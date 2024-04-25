Genshin Impact Owner's Duty achievement guide

Owner's Duty is a new hidden achievement in the Wonders of the World series in Genshin Impact. It can be unlocked only after completing the entire Canticles of Harmony World Quest chain and triggering a secret sequel quest named For Yesterday and Tomorrow. Once you've completed all the pre-requirements, return to Osse the cat and feed it some fresh food to unlock the achievement.

This article will showcase the location for the Yesterday and Tomorrow quest as well as provide a guide on how to complete the hidden quest and obtain the Owner's Duty achievement in Genshin Impact.

How to get Owner's Duty achievement in Genshin Impact

Return to Osse in Petrichor and feed it (Image via HoYoverse)

Owner's Duty is a new achievement in the Wonders of the World series. To obtain it, first feed Osse the cat some food after completing the For Yesterday and Tomorrow quest.

Owner's Duty achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

You won't get the option to feed right away, so teleport to another location and then return to Osse in Petrichor. That said, the cat might be gone the next time you visit, but there's no need to worry; approach Osse's bowl and put a fish in it. This will unlock the Owner's Duty achievement, worth five Primogems in Genshin Impact.

For Yesterday and Tomorrow quest

Return to Petrichor and report to Este (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, For Yesterday and Tomorrow is a hidden sequel to the Canticles of Harmony World Quest series and can only be unlocked after completing the Fortune Plango Vulnera quest.

Return to Petrichor and talk to Este after completing the main series. You will discover that he's facing memory issues and believes everything that happened in the town was a dream. After a brief conversation, Este offers you to leave Osse the cat behind with him and promises to take care of it.

Bring Osse to the cattery (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you're done talking to Este, bring the cat to the cattery and place it next to the bowl. This will trigger another short cutscene of dialogues and conclude the For Yesterday and Tomorrow World Quest in Genshin Impact. Furthermore, you will receive 20 Primogem rewards.

Additionally, note that you can return to Petrichor and play with Osse after completing the quest.

