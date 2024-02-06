Genshin Impact Paper Shadows A-Foraging event guide for all stages

Paper Shadows A-Foraging is a new minigame in Genshin Impact 4.4's ongoing Lantern Rite Festival event. It is a paper theater puzzle in which you must help Guoba and Yuegui find different ingredients for their dish. There are several stages in the Paper Shadows A-Foraging, each offering a different level of challenges. Completing the puzzles will also reward you with Festive Fever, Primogems, and other in-game items.
Here's a complete guide on how to solve all three stages on day one of the Paper Shadows A-Foraging minigame in Genshin Impact 4.4 Vibrant Harriers in Aloft Spring Breeze.
Genshin Impact Paper Shadows A-Foraging Day 1 guide
Fragrant Mountain Delicacies
The first stage in Vibrant Harriers in Aloft Spring Breeze's Paper Shadows A-Foraging is called the Fragrant Mountain Delicacies. Follow these steps to solve the first puzzle:
- Move Guoba two blocks to the right.
- Move down three blocks to push the box.
- Once again, two blocks to the right to get the mushroom.
You can also refer to the GIF above.
You will get the following rewards for completing the first stage:
- Primogems x20
- Festive Fever x50
- Mora x30,000
- Agnidus Agate Fragment x3
Wandering Fowl Warm and Cool
The second stage of the Paper Shadows A-Foraging is called the Wandering Fowl Warm and Cool. Here's how to solve it:
- Move Yuegui two blocks down.
- Move three blocks to the right and push the box to get the key.
- Move three blocks to the left.
- Finally, go down three blocks to get the Fowl.
Here are the rewards for completing the second stage in Genshin Impact Paper Shadows A-Foraging:
- Primogems x20
- Festive Fever x50
- Mora x30,000
- Varunada Lazurite Fragment x3
Sealed Flavors of the Sea
Sealed Flavors of the Sea is the third stage in Paper Shadows A-Foraging. It is also easy albeit slightly trickier than the previous stages. Follow these steps to solve the puzzle:
- Move Guoba one step to the left.
- Go down two blocks and then two blocks to the right to push the box.
- Return to the starting spot and go two blocks to the right.
- Move down two blocks and then two blocks to the right.
- Obtain the key and get the fish.
Here are the rewards for completing this challenge:
- Primogems x20
- Festive Fever x50
- Mora x30,000
- Nagadus Emerald Fragment x3
There are six more stages in Genshin Impact 4.4's Paper Shadows A-Foraging. Three will be released on February 7, while the remaining challenges will be unlocked on February 9.
