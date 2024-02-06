  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Genshin Impact Paper Shadows A-Foraging event guide for all stages

Genshin Impact Paper Shadows A-Foraging event guide for all stages

By Hijam Tompok
Modified Feb 06, 2024 09:04 GMT
Paper Shadows A-Foraging event guide (Image via HoYoverse)
Paper Shadows A-Foraging event guide (Image via HoYoverse)

Paper Shadows A-Foraging is a new minigame in Genshin Impact 4.4's ongoing Lantern Rite Festival event. It is a paper theater puzzle in which you must help Guoba and Yuegui find different ingredients for their dish. There are several stages in the Paper Shadows A-Foraging, each offering a different level of challenges. Completing the puzzles will also reward you with Festive Fever, Primogems, and other in-game items.

Here's a complete guide on how to solve all three stages on day one of the Paper Shadows A-Foraging minigame in Genshin Impact 4.4 Vibrant Harriers in Aloft Spring Breeze.

Genshin Impact Paper Shadows A-Foraging Day 1 guide

Fragrant Mountain Delicacies

The first stage in Vibrant Harriers in Aloft Spring Breeze's Paper Shadows A-Foraging is called the Fragrant Mountain Delicacies. Follow these steps to solve the first puzzle:

  • Move Guoba two blocks to the right.
  • Move down three blocks to push the box.
  • Once again, two blocks to the right to get the mushroom.

You can also refer to the GIF above.

You will get the following rewards for completing the first stage:

  • Primogems x20
  • Festive Fever x50
  • Mora x30,000
  • Agnidus Agate Fragment x3

Wandering Fowl Warm and Cool

The second stage of the Paper Shadows A-Foraging is called the Wandering Fowl Warm and Cool. Here's how to solve it:

  • Move Yuegui two blocks down.
  • Move three blocks to the right and push the box to get the key.
  • Move three blocks to the left.
  • Finally, go down three blocks to get the Fowl.

Here are the rewards for completing the second stage in Genshin Impact Paper Shadows A-Foraging:

  • Primogems x20
  • Festive Fever x50
  • Mora x30,000
  • Varunada Lazurite Fragment x3

Sealed Flavors of the Sea

Sealed Flavors of the Sea is the third stage in Paper Shadows A-Foraging. It is also easy albeit slightly trickier than the previous stages. Follow these steps to solve the puzzle:

  • Move Guoba one step to the left.
  • Go down two blocks and then two blocks to the right to push the box.
  • Return to the starting spot and go two blocks to the right.
  • Move down two blocks and then two blocks to the right.
  • Obtain the key and get the fish.

Here are the rewards for completing this challenge:

  • Primogems x20
  • Festive Fever x50
  • Mora x30,000
  • Nagadus Emerald Fragment x3

There are six more stages in Genshin Impact 4.4's Paper Shadows A-Foraging. Three will be released on February 7, while the remaining challenges will be unlocked on February 9.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.