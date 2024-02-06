Genshin Impact Paper Shadows A-Foraging event guide for all stages

Paper Shadows A-Foraging is a new minigame in Genshin Impact 4.4's ongoing Lantern Rite Festival event. It is a paper theater puzzle in which you must help Guoba and Yuegui find different ingredients for their dish. There are several stages in the Paper Shadows A-Foraging, each offering a different level of challenges. Completing the puzzles will also reward you with Festive Fever, Primogems, and other in-game items.

Here's a complete guide on how to solve all three stages on day one of the Paper Shadows A-Foraging minigame in Genshin Impact 4.4 Vibrant Harriers in Aloft Spring Breeze.

Genshin Impact Paper Shadows A-Foraging Day 1 guide

Fragrant Mountain Delicacies

The first stage in Vibrant Harriers in Aloft Spring Breeze's Paper Shadows A-Foraging is called the Fragrant Mountain Delicacies. Follow these steps to solve the first puzzle:

Move Guoba two blocks to the right.

Move down three blocks to push the box.

Once again, two blocks to the right to get the mushroom.

You can also refer to the GIF above.

You will get the following rewards for completing the first stage:

Primogems x20

Festive Fever x50

Mora x30,000

Agnidus Agate Fragment x3

Wandering Fowl Warm and Cool

The second stage of the Paper Shadows A-Foraging is called the Wandering Fowl Warm and Cool. Here's how to solve it:

Move Yuegui two blocks down.

Move three blocks to the right and push the box to get the key.

Move three blocks to the left.

Finally, go down three blocks to get the Fowl.

Here are the rewards for completing the second stage in Genshin Impact Paper Shadows A-Foraging:

Primogems x20

Festive Fever x50

Mora x30,000

Varunada Lazurite Fragment x3

Sealed Flavors of the Sea

Sealed Flavors of the Sea is the third stage in Paper Shadows A-Foraging. It is also easy albeit slightly trickier than the previous stages. Follow these steps to solve the puzzle:

Move Guoba one step to the left.

Go down two blocks and then two blocks to the right to push the box.

Return to the starting spot and go two blocks to the right.

Move down two blocks and then two blocks to the right.

Obtain the key and get the fish.

Here are the rewards for completing this challenge:

Primogems x20

Festive Fever x50

Mora x30,000

Nagadus Emerald Fragment x3

There are six more stages in Genshin Impact 4.4's Paper Shadows A-Foraging. Three will be released on February 7, while the remaining challenges will be unlocked on February 9.

