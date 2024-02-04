Genshin Impact Vibrant Harriers Aloft in Spring Breeze: Lantern Rite events schedule

The ongoing Genshin Impact version 4.4 update is hosting the fourth Lantern Rite Festival, arguably the biggest annual event in the game. This year's event is titled Vibrant Harriers Aloft in Spring Breeze and it will feature new characters along with a few visitors from Fontaine. HoYoverse has also released the schedule for the minigames and the main story quest for version 4.4's Lantern Rite Festival.

Vibrant Harriers Aloft in Spring Breeze event will begin on February 5, 2024, and end on February 26, 2024. Travelers can find more about Genshin Impact 4.4's Lantern Rite Festival event schedule below.

Genshin Impact 4.4 Vibrant Harriers Aloft in Spring Breeze event schedule

Event quest

Traveler, Shenhe, Ganyu, and Paimon (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned earlier, version 4.4 Lantern Rite Festival will begin on February 5, 2024. The main event quest is divided into three parts, which will be released on the following dates:

Act I: February 5, 2024

February 5, 2024 Act II: February 7, 2024

February 7, 2024 Act III: February 9, 2024

The first part will be available as soon as the event begins.

Paper Shadows A-Foraging

Help Guoba and Yuegui find ingredients to complete the challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

Act I, the Paper Shadows A-Foraging minigame, is a paper theater puzzle featuring Guoba and Yuegui, who are planning to prepare delicious food. To complete the challenge, you must help them find ingredients for their dish. The Paper Shadows A-Foraging will be available from February 5 and will be available until February 26.

Joyful Beasts and Their Auspices

Complete with other players in Co-Op mode (Image via HoYoverse)

Act II, the second minigame in this year's Lantern Rite, is called the Joyful Beasts and Their Auspices. It is a Co-Op challenge where you can compete with other Genshin Impact players and collect points. There are three game modes in Joyful Beasts and Their Auspices, each offering a different kind of challenge.

This minigame will also begin on February 5, 2024, and will be available only until February 26, 2024.

Iridescent Cloud-Striding

Complete the Time Trial Challenges (Image via HoYoverse)

Act III, the last minigame in Lantern Rite 2024, is the Iridescent Cloud-Striding. It is a Time Trial challenge where Genshin Impact players must travel long distances within a time limit using Golden Carp's Leap. Players can then earn points by collecting Jade Lotus Lanterns.

Iridescent Cloud-Striding will be available from February 7, 2024, and end on February 26.

Travelers can earn Festive Fever points by playing all the minigames in the Vibrant Harriers Aloft in Spring Breeze event. Once they reach a certain threshold, they can obtain Xingqiu's new skin for free.