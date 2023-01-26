The Day 4 and final act of the Lantern Rite Paper Theater game is finally available in Genshin Impact, called Adeptus Ex. Similar to the previous three acts, players have to solve three new puzzles with different scenarios and new mechanisms to help the actor achieve his objective.

Fans can win the following rewards by participating in the final act of the Lantern Rite Paper Theater mini-game:

Primogems x 60

Festive Fever x 75

Mora x 60,000

Guide to Prosperity x 2

Guide to Gold x 2

Guide to Diligence x 2

This guide will showcase how to solve all the Day 4 Adeptus Ex puzzles of the Paper Theater game in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.4 Lantern Rite: Guide to all Paper Theater Day 4 Adeptus Ex puzzles

Adeptus Ex is the final act of the Paper Theater mini-game in Genshin Impact Lantern Rite 2023. The new puzzles will again introduce new mechanisms and scenarios to increase the difficulty level. This time, in each puzzle, a special key is required to unlock doors in the first two scenes and a section in the final scene to make it moveable.

Paper Theater Day 4 Adeptus Ex Scene I

Genshin Impact Paper Theater Day 4 Adeptus Ex puzzle I (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the first puzzle of the Paper Theater Adeptus Ex. Here, you can start by switching the top left section with the top right and then moving the bottom left section to the top center. Next, wait for the actor to hit the wall and walk back until he reaches the center. Then, move him back to the top right position so he can jump down from the hole and get the key to unlock the door.

Now, move the door section to the bottom center and let the actor finish his journey.

Paper Theater Day 4 Adeptus Ex Scene II

Genshin Impact Paper Theater Day 4 Adeptus Ex puzzle II (Image via HoYoverse)

To solve the second puzzle of the Adeptus Ex, wait for the actor to reach the center, move him to the bottom right position and switch the top center section with the bottom center. Next, when the actor triggers the mechanism again and is about to leave the bottom right section, move him to the bottom left position so he hits the wall and doesn't trigger it again.

When he turns back, move him to the top center position so he can get down through the hole. As soon as he gets the key, move him back to the top so he can get to the door and conclude the scene.

Paper Theater Day 4 Adeptus Ex Scene III

Genshin Impact Paper Theater Day 4 Adeptus Ex puzzle III (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the final scene of the Adeptus Ex in the Paper Theater mini-game and can be a bit tricky. The key will unlock the top center section instead of a door in this puzzle. To solve it, wait for the actor to reach the center, then move him to the top left position, and switch the bottom left and bottom center sections with each other. Next, wait for the actor to get through the hole and move the vase to the top left.

Once he reaches the bottom right section, move the vase down to the bottom left position and switch the bottom center section with the top left. Now, please wait until the actor reaches the center section with the hole, then move him to the top left so he can jump down to get the key.

Again, move him with the vase to the center and switch the bottom right and left sections. Finally, wait for him to turn back after hitting the wall and move him to the top center position.

This concludes the guide to solving all the Paper Theater Day 4 Adeptus Ex scenes in Genshin Impact. You can also refer to this video guide if you face any difficulties while doing the puzzles.

