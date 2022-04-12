Genshin Impact Parry mechanism guide: How to complete Clash of Lone Blades event

Genshin Impact players need to perfect their Parry attack to excel in the Clash of Lone Blades event. It was introduced with the Hues of Violet Garden event in version 2.6 and will be available for almost two weeks.

The Clash of Lone Blades is a unique event where players can only use parry attacks to defeat enemies. Moreover, they cannot use characters except the travelers (Aether or Lumine).

Syahmi @syahmiashrf the new parry event in genshin is fun af, finally something good after that stupid theater mechanicus the new parry event in genshin is fun af, finally something good after that stupid theater mechanicus

Normal attacks deal close to no damage, so participants need to master parry attacks in the Clash of Lone Blades event.

How to perfectly use parry attacks in Genshin Impact Clash of Lone Blades event

First and foremost, it is essential to note that a 'Perfect Parry' against an ordinary attack will grant players one stack of Valor (Valor ensures that the next hit will be Crit), while doing so against a honed technique that will grant three stacks. Hence, it is evident that the goal should be to 'Perfect Parry' all the honed attacks.

Upon entering the battlefield, players will discover that their regular attacks are useless. The only way to defeat Ookubo is by countering his attacks.

Accordingly, they can maintain a distance from the enemy and only go close when their sword turns blue, indicating that they're about to perform a Honed Technique.

When Ookubo's sword turns blue, players are advised to wait for a split second and immediately use their Elemental Skill button.

Upon successfully countering the attack, Genshin Impact users can use one Normal Attack as it will be a guaranteed Crit hit. After that, they can move back to avoid damage and prepare for the next attack.

How to get Primogems from Clash of Lone Blades event in Genshin Impact

The Clash of Lone Blades event has three difficulties: Serious, Dire, and Perilous. Completing the Serious and Dire challenges grants 20 Primogems each, and there's no need to try the dangerous challenge unless players want to test their parry skills or get additional rewards.

「aster」 🌩 @kunikujushi



timing the parry in the new event is super hard genshin festival spoilers ig //timing the parry in the new event is super hard genshin festival spoilers ig //timing the parry in the new event is super hard 😭😅

The quickest way to get 40 Primogems is to finish the Dire challenge directly. After completing it, the game automatically hands out the 20 Primogems reward from the Serious challenge.

All in all, Genshin Impact travelers can expect even tougher parry challenges in the coming days as the Clash of Lone Blades event in version 2.6 continues.

