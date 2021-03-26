Genshin Impact Peculiar Wonderland: Mini games guide

Genshin Impact Peculiar Wonderland contains eight different mini-games, where each requires a good reaction time or good memory to be completed. Players will be given three random stages to play before they proceed to the boss room and fight the Wonderland boss.

During these mini-games, players will be rewarded with points called "Facundity," based on their performances. These display points are individual, so each player might gain different amounts in Co-Op.

Collecting enough Facundity will unlock some buffs that will help gamres against the boss in the last room. Three buffs can be obtained from the mini-games, each one requiring 100, 200, and 300 Facundity, respectively.

Genshin Impact Peculiar Wonderland is worth a try as it is a fun addition to the 1.4 updates with diverse gameplay and good rewards.

Genshin Impact Peculiar Wonderland: Bubble Speedster

Bubble Speedster (Image via Philly Gaming, YouTube)

Every few seconds, a line of five (or fewer) bubbles will move towards players. They must avoid them while keeping an eye on the bubbles that are moving left and right. Gamers can collect the Crowns for extra Facundity, and hiding chambers are provided on the sides of the lane.

Genshin Impact Peculiar Wonderland: The Great Bubble Crash

The Great Bubble Crash (Image via TSoul22, YouTube)

Every few seconds, a line of three bubbles will float toward players. Just like before, they must avoid these bubbles and try to reach the destination. This mini-game is very similar to Bubble Speedster, but easier.

Genshin Impact Peculiar Wonderland: Shimmering Path

Shimmering Path (Image via Philly Gaming, YouTube)

This game depends on the player's memory. At the start, all platforms will be shown to players, then they will start disappearing. Gamers can still step on them while they're not visible.

As long as the mini-game progresses, platforms will keep disappearing and appearing randomly. Players should collect Crowns and memorize their path to reach the other side.

Genshin Impact Peculiar Wonderland: Stepping Stone Antics

Stepping Stone Antics (Image via TSoul22, YouTube)

Every few seconds, some platforms will start shaking, and players should immediately find a stable platform to stand on. If they fail to move to a stable platform in time, gamers will fall and fail the mini-game.

Genshin Impact Peculiar Wonderland: One-Way Traffic

One-Way Traffic (Image via TSoul22, YouTube)

In this mini-game, players have to follow a path on the platform that lights up in front of them. Crowns will also be shown floating above some platforms, allowing players to earn extra points by collecting them.

Gamers must memorize their path and collect the hidden floating Crowns along the way. A misstep will cause them to fall and be teleported to the start of the mini-game.

Genshin Impact Peculiar Wonderland: Windblume Blessing

Windblume Blessing in Peculiar Wonderland

Players will find themselves in a small room, and white Crowns will slowly fall from above. Some of them will turn red a few seconds before they touch the ground.

Players must collect white Crowns and avoid the red ones. Collecting enough of the former will complete the stage, while touching the red ones will cause them to explode, blowing the player away and costing them some Facundity.

Genshin Impact Peculiar Wonderland: No Landing!

No Landing! (Image via Philly Gaming, YouTube)

As soon as the game starts, players must fly using the air currents in the room. Touching the floor will cause them to lose Facundity, and they can finish this stage by collecting enough Crowns.

Genshin Impact Peculiar Wonderland: Barrage Minuet

Barrage Minuet (Image via TSoul22, YouTube)

In a circular arena, players gather around a mechanism that will randomly shoot a barrage of obstacles that looks like one of electro Hypostasis' skills. Gamers must collect Crowns around the arena while avoiding these obstacles until the timer ends.

Some players have found that the projectiles can be blocked using Geo MC's skill.