Genshin Impact player breaks the game using Xiangling's Elemental burst glitch

Genshin Impact players have recently found several bugs with Xiangling's Elemental Burst that are leading to some hilarious videos. Xiangling's Elemental Burst allows players to summon a Pyronado that circles them and deals consistent Pyro damage to enemies, but by utilizing a newly found glitch, players can have far more than a single Pyronado. Here's how players can have up to 50 of Xiangling's Elemental Burst.

How players are destroying Genshin Impact with Xiangling

Using a glitch that has been recently discovered, a Genshin Impact player known as itspaikon showcases 50 instances of Xiangling's Elemental Burst running at the same time. By using Xiangling's Elemental Burst during the Contending Tides event and then quitting out of the event, players can continuously stack Pyronados until they have a storm of destruction circling their characters. Players are then free to take this whirlwind wherever they want, destroying anything in their path. The only limit to for players is their framerate, as these many effects on the screen could significantly affect FPS.

How players are using this glitch to their advantage

1 billions PYRONADO Xiangling BUG

Please follow my twitter !

and check out my youtube : MOMOZ GEEK

I have lot of fun contents there😛#genshinimpact #xiangling #bug pic.twitter.com/sZPHBiOZJn — Momoz Geek (@GeekMomoz) April 11, 2021

Many players are using this glitch for comedic purposes, as they take their Pyronados for a spin across the open world of Genshin Impact. Some are using it to make defeating bosses much easier as the constant Pyro damage really adds up, while some are using it to clear Contending Tides with ease.

Finally I can compare with whales 🤣🤣🤣

"Super Nezha Xiangling" bug - 23 SECONDS CLEARING CONTENDING TIDES - DAY 4https://t.co/4WyfyFo721 pic.twitter.com/Nh9jqMXYSm — I_Leak_VN (@I_Leak_VN) April 11, 2021

Whatever way players use this powerful glitch, the results are sure to be entertaining. Players should take advantage of this strong bug before Mihoyo ineviatably removes it, as the company moves fast when it comes to patching out strong exploits. This glitch definitely makes Xiangling one of the strongest characters in the game, though players who invest due to the glitch may regret it after it is patched.

Genshin Impact has had its fair share of bugs, but these new bugs surrounding Xiangling are producing some very entertaining videos. Players should definitely take the chance to experience this bug for themselves.

