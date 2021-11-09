Genshin Impact player recreates Xiao, Raiden, and Hu Tao as Animal Crossing villagers

Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Genshin Impact, two of the most popular role-playing games globally, share many common features. While villagers are the biggest highlight in ACNH, characters play a pivotal role in miHoYo's free-to-play title.

Genshin Impact even added the Serenitea Pot feature in the 1.5 update, which largely resembles the island-building mechanics of New Horizons. Hence, it comes as no surprise that many players thoroughly enjoy both games.

One such gamer has recreated Genshin Impact characters as ACNH villagers, and this unofficial crossover has received an overwhelmingly positive response from both communities.

Genshin Impact characters from Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma arrive as villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Reddit user u/blehberries is a dedicated concept artist who has been working on Genshin Impact x Animal Crossing outfits for a long time.

Over the past few months, they have used Animal Crossing's Custom Design system to create several Genshin Impact characters from Liyue, Mondstadt, and Inazuma.

The Mondstadt edition of the outfits included the following characters:

Noelle

Klee

Venti

Bennett

Razor

The most recent Liyue edition of the outfits comprised:

Hu Tao

Chongyun

Xiangling and Guoba

Xingqiu

Keqing

Lastly, several Inazuma characters have been recreated as New Horizons villagers by u/blehbells:

Raiden Shogun

Thoma

Kazuha

Ayaka

Alongside the outfit bundles, u/blehberries has also recreated the city of Liyue during the Lantern Rite festival in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Fans were naturally amazed to witness the attention to detail.

It comes as no surprise that gamers have heavily appreciated the villager designs made by u/blehberries. They have already created 20 unique characters so far and aim to bring all Genshin Impact characters to Animal Crossing one day.

Members of r/Genshin_Impact have also requested u/blehberries to recreate Fatui Harbingers next.

Will Genshin Impact character make good Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers?

Just like villagers in ACNH, Genshin Impact's characters have unique personalities. For instance, Sayu can join the list of Lazy/Smug Animal Crossing villagers such as Punchy, Biskit, and Joey.

On the flip side, Ningguang, Raiden Shogun, and Jean can be viewed as Snooty villagers. Just like Blanche and Claudia, these female characters are more mature and higher-class.

Eula, often perceived as rude by Paimon, can be a Cranky villager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Lastly, Xiangling and Yoimiya can be Peppy villagers in Nintendo's life-simulator game as they are very outgoing and never refrain from helping others.

It is self-evident that a crossover between Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Genshin Impact can be a massive success among fans.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As of now, the ACNH community is celebrating the arrival of new villagers such as Brewster, while the Genshin community is heavily spending Primogems on Hu Tao's banner.

Edited by Ravi Iyer