miHoYo releases detailed guidelines for fanmade Genshin Impact merchandise and Nendoroids

Producing and selling fanmade products inspired by Genshin Impact has been gaining popularity the more the game’s player base grows.

Community-made products like posters, Nendoroids, figurines, and plushies have been a staple cultural aspect for any popular video game title. It’s quite a lucrative market for many individual business owners as well, and these community-driven prospects are why Nendoroids and figurines have seen such a rise in popularity.

However, developers of the video game title often implement restrictions to regularize such trades. And while miHoYo has set guidelines regarding their own trade clauses, they recently opted to update those set of rules and set them on their official forum once and for all.

In a recent tweet, the developers opened up in detail about some of the restrictions that they are enforcing around their game’s fanmade merchandise.

miHoYo makes it clear that community members are allowed to “create original secondary content from already published content of the Genshin Impact series and produce physical merchandise to give away or sell.” However, there are some set guidelines which the community needs to follow in order to trade or sell their products.

miHoYo reiterates guidelines for Genshin Impact merchandise trade

Image via HoYoLAB

In the guidelines, miHoYo goes over an extensive set of clauses that detail some of the restrictions they are enforcing when it comes to community tradings around their IP.

Miran @ElementNegative @GenshinImpact I know a lot of people won't appreciate this, but I'll say it, thank you Genshin for providing an easier way to access this information. I simply think this a handy thing to know in case I ever do decided to create fanworks and want to avoid getting myself in any trouble :) @GenshinImpact I know a lot of people won't appreciate this, but I'll say it, thank you Genshin for providing an easier way to access this information. I simply think this a handy thing to know in case I ever do decided to create fanworks and want to avoid getting myself in any trouble :)

This is quite helpful for the Genshin Impact community as it clarifies what rules of copyright laws they need to look out for when creating and selling merchandise.

ドジ ⚔️🛡️ confused ESL Saniwa @Dojizerker @ShawnJPG



So either it's a reminder of the limits (usually at set intervals) or an incident happened for them to remind the public. @GenshinImpact I don't see any major changes (since I did check the JP rules before), so it's just shedding light on what's already established.So either it's a reminder of the limits (usually at set intervals) or an incident happened for them to remind the public. @ShawnJPG @GenshinImpact I don't see any major changes (since I did check the JP rules before), so it's just shedding light on what's already established.So either it's a reminder of the limits (usually at set intervals) or an incident happened for them to remind the public.

While miHoYo did iterate this set of rules once before, the renewed emphasis on the guidelines is just their attempt at finally setting down some of the regulations in stone.

Nir @Nirstelle @GenshinImpact Tldr: group fan merch limit to 200 per item before declaring. Individual limit increased to 500 before declaring. Limit is PER style/type of each item. And then it follows the usual- don't be stupid about copyright laws. @GenshinImpact Tldr: group fan merch limit to 200 per item before declaring. Individual limit increased to 500 before declaring. Limit is PER style/type of each item. And then it follows the usual- don't be stupid about copyright laws.

shimol @minishimol @Nirstelle @GenshinImpact Genuine question. Is this a good thing for the fan merchs seller? @Nirstelle @GenshinImpact Genuine question. Is this a good thing for the fan merchs seller?

Amber^^ @icecoffeeicetea @minishimol @Nirstelle



Before I think the limit was significantly smaller, which means when they hit the limit they'd have to make something new. @GenshinImpact Very good thing :) That means that as long as they made the merch and they act as an individual, they can produce a lot more merch (up to 500!) to sell.Before I think the limit was significantly smaller, which means when they hit the limit they'd have to make something new. @minishimol @Nirstelle @GenshinImpact Very good thing :) That means that as long as they made the merch and they act as an individual, they can produce a lot more merch (up to 500!) to sell. Before I think the limit was significantly smaller, which means when they hit the limit they'd have to make something new.

The Gesnhin Impact community has taken this to be quite a positive step from the developers, and many feel that this will ultimately help the game’s fanmade merchandise business grow.

Edited by Shaheen Banu