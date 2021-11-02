Genshin Impact players find an interesting resemblance between the slimes and the Archons

Slime monsters in any action role-playing game (RPG) hardly ever get a second thought, and this fact is true for Genshin Impact as well.

While slimes usually play the roles of the lowest enemy types in the game, there are many Genshin Impact fan theories that suggest that they may be a bit more integral to Teyvat’s lore than what meets the eye.

In a recent Reddit post, a Genshin Impact player opened up about an interesting theory on how Archons in the game may be related to the elemental slimes.

While it’s given that the slime of a particular variant will have the properties of the element that it is associated with, what the player concludes from this take is what makes this connection interesting.

When talking about the Dendro slimes, the player suggests that one of their defining features is the plant-like structure on their head, which aptly represents the acting Dendro Archon, Kusanali, who is said to be the god of both wisdom and flower.

However, what the player brings into question is, if Kusanali is closely related to the flowers on the Dendro slime, then who represents their nature of always hiding in plain sight?

This made by many in the Reddit thread suggests that perhaps the Dendro Archon, who was supposed to have died 500 years before the current events in the game, is still alive and maybe hiding in plain sight by making Kusanali the current acting Archon of Sumeru.

The previous Dendro Archon of Genshin Impact may still be alive

A few of Genshin Impact community members want this slime and Archon connection to be canon. One player points out in the thread that Genshin Impact’s lore will be more engaging if miHoYo decides to show that the previous Dendro Archon is not dead but used the chaos of the Archon wars to escape celestial gaze.

Resulting in a power vacuum in Sumeru that made the current Dendro Archon Kushanali take up the role.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This would also provide some weight to the Dendro slime’s very nature of hiding in plain sight. As one of the previous Archon is not dead and roaming Teyvat, cloaked and hidden, then it’s only probable to feel that the Dendro slimes have been playing out the traits of two separate Archons.

Edited by Shaheen Banu