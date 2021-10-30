Genshin Impact players find the last stages of Labyrinth Warriors event surprisingly "challenging"

Genshin Impact introduced the Labyrinth Warriors event in the 2.2 update, which has received a mixed response from players worldwide. While some want it to stay as a permanent end-game feature, others struggle to clear the tough trials.
The Labyrinth Warriors event is undoubtedly different from the regular combat events in Genshin Impact.
While exploring the domain, players have to carefully choose charms, Shikifudas, and take note of the debuffs that are forcefully cast on them.Here's how the Genshin Impact community has reacted to the newly released stages of the Labyrinth Warriors event.
Genshin Impact: Reactions on the 'overpowered' trials in the Labyrinth Warriors event
It is worth noting that food items cannot revive or heal characters in the Labyrinth Warriors event. Hence, losing a character during combat has dangerous consequences.
A player recently shared footage of them attempting a Labyrinth Warriors stage with a strong team, including Zhongli, Kaeya, Kazuha, and Bennet. To their surprise, their Zhongli couldn't survive the collective attacks of the Abyss Mages for even 5 seconds.
Many players were able to relate to this sequence and shared similar stories:
On the flip side, many players are happy with the event that finally made Genshin Impact challenging for them:
Is the Labyrinth Warriors event in Genshin Impact too challenging?
It won't be an overstatement that the Labyrinth Warriors event is the most challenging combat event in Genshin Impact so far. Each trial consists of two levels, and each level is full of intimidating opponents.
To make things worse, players have to restart a trial from scratch if all their party members fall. Moreover, Cursed Fields can ban the main DPS characters from getting healed and revived.
Labyrinth Warriors maybe the challenge fans have been waiting for
That said, the Labyrinth Warriors is also the challenging/unique content Genshin Impact players have been demanding for a long time. To clear trials and earn Primogems, they have to strategize their team building and attacks properly.
While clearing some of the stages seems impossible on the first try, they can be later cleated with a better understanding of charms, Shikifudas, and enemies.
Surprisingly, the final trial, called the Rending Absolution offers no rewards. The developers have intentionally made it challenging for players craving end-game content to enjoy a worthy domain.