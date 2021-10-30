Genshin Impact players find the last stages of Labyrinth Warriors event surprisingly "challenging"

Genshin Impact introduced the Labyrinth Warriors event in the 2.2 update, which has received a mixed response from players worldwide. While some want it to stay as a permanent end-game feature, others struggle to clear the tough trials.

The Labyrinth Warriors event is undoubtedly different from the regular combat events in Genshin Impact.

While exploring the domain, players have to carefully choose charms, Shikifudas, and take note of the debuffs that are forcefully cast on them.Here's how the Genshin Impact community has reacted to the newly released stages of the Labyrinth Warriors event.

Genshin Impact: Reactions on the 'overpowered' trials in the Labyrinth Warriors event

It is worth noting that food items cannot revive or heal characters in the Labyrinth Warriors event. Hence, losing a character during combat has dangerous consequences.

A player recently shared footage of them attempting a Labyrinth Warriors stage with a strong team, including Zhongli, Kaeya, Kazuha, and Bennet. To their surprise, their Zhongli couldn't survive the collective attacks of the Abyss Mages for even 5 seconds.

ysa ❆ @kijaeha__ UHHH HEY GENSHIN WHAT THE FUCK WAS THIS UHHH HEY GENSHIN WHAT THE FUCK WAS THIS https://t.co/RE4gsBlzrX

Many players were able to relate to this sequence and shared similar stories:

lia. @NathaliaaaQt_ @kijaeha__ And people still say this event is easy, its only easy for whales — 💀 @kijaeha__ And people still say this event is easy, its only easy for whales — 💀

Kazuchii Kae @KazuchiiK @kijaeha__ Same experience lol. My Zhongli died because of these Abyss Mages and Samachurls non stop attacks. Add to that the corrosion curse he stepped on so Kokomi cant heal him. Then my Kokomi draw a cursed card with corrosion unable to heal herself. So unlucky. I had to redo this stage. @kijaeha__ Same experience lol. My Zhongli died because of these Abyss Mages and Samachurls non stop attacks. Add to that the corrosion curse he stepped on so Kokomi cant heal him. Then my Kokomi draw a cursed card with corrosion unable to heal herself. So unlucky. I had to redo this stage.

kitty @turnipkween @kijaeha__ Almost the same thing happened to me doing this challenge tonight, I was getting bodied like that and I was like fuck this I’ll go back tommorow @kijaeha__ Almost the same thing happened to me doing this challenge tonight, I was getting bodied like that and I was like fuck this I’ll go back tommorow

Lin @LustyLiberal @kijaeha__ Yoooo that *almost* happened to me. Luckily, I had a Q ready and got my shield up during the iFrames. The labyrinth is fun (and kinda easy) but will kill you quick if it catches you slipping. @kijaeha__ Yoooo that *almost* happened to me. Luckily, I had a Q ready and got my shield up during the iFrames. The labyrinth is fun (and kinda easy) but will kill you quick if it catches you slipping.

el @kazulvrs @kijaeha__ this just reminded me how i almost cried out of frustration bc i redid the whole thing three times yesterday and kept dying to this guy on floor 2 so i just gave up @kijaeha__ this just reminded me how i almost cried out of frustration bc i redid the whole thing three times yesterday and kept dying to this guy on floor 2 so i just gave up

June @juneeyJs @kijaeha__ Many didn't believed me when I said the domain's gonna be super hard in the later stages. oH jUSt bRiNg hEAlerS aNd zHonGli eZpZ. This video just proved my point 🙂. @kijaeha__ Many didn't believed me when I said the domain's gonna be super hard in the later stages. oH jUSt bRiNg hEAlerS aNd zHonGli eZpZ. This video just proved my point 🙂.

TwixRequiem @TwixRequiem @kijaeha__ Harder events like people asked for @kijaeha__ Harder events like people asked for

noor @zhonglizv I thought floor 12 was bad, that was until the last stage of the new event (Labyrinth Warriors) I am currently crying, throwing up, and slamming my head through a wall. #genshintwt I thought floor 12 was bad, that was until the last stage of the new event (Labyrinth Warriors) I am currently crying, throwing up, and slamming my head through a wall. #genshintwt

On the flip side, many players are happy with the event that finally made Genshin Impact challenging for them:

🍇🍋 @noetarte i think mhy should make one endgame mode for each region for genshin, spyral abyss in mondstadt, labyrinth warriors in inazuma and they should also create one liyue styled i think mhy should make one endgame mode for each region for genshin, spyral abyss in mondstadt, labyrinth warriors in inazuma and they should also create one liyue styled

daegal's auntie lin🌻 @aaachittaphrr thank you labyrinth warriors for letting me feel a moment of power thank you labyrinth warriors for letting me feel a moment of power https://t.co/883IeNSZ6g

ginoza's dilf potential💀🔞 @5h1take If this final trial in labyrinth warriors event doesn’t kick my ass I’m gonna be so disappointed If this final trial in labyrinth warriors event doesn’t kick my ass I’m gonna be so disappointed

CubeMage @CubeMageV2 @GenshinImpact making Labyrinth Warriors a permanent game mode would even make canonical sense. Make it like the abyss. Increase the difficulty by making the mobs lv94+, and then add debuffs (instead of buffs like in the abyss). This IS a training ground, after all. Just saying. @GenshinImpact making Labyrinth Warriors a permanent game mode would even make canonical sense. Make it like the abyss. Increase the difficulty by making the mobs lv94+, and then add debuffs (instead of buffs like in the abyss). This IS a training ground, after all. Just saying. https://t.co/C6grFIXfH3

Spigo | Venti main ◇ Albedo rerun plz @Spigo_art Genshin events that should stay in the game:

◇Windtrace

◇Labyrinth Warriors



those two are very fun I wanna be able to play them forever Genshin events that should stay in the game:◇Windtrace◇Labyrinth Warriorsthose two are very fun I wanna be able to play them forever

Jad @_jadelar i enjoy the labyrinth warriors better than all abyssal content combined i enjoy the labyrinth warriors better than all abyssal content combined

Is the Labyrinth Warriors event in Genshin Impact too challenging?

It won't be an overstatement that the Labyrinth Warriors event is the most challenging combat event in Genshin Impact so far. Each trial consists of two levels, and each level is full of intimidating opponents.

To make things worse, players have to restart a trial from scratch if all their party members fall. Moreover, Cursed Fields can ban the main DPS characters from getting healed and revived.

Labyrinth Warriors maybe the challenge fans have been waiting for

That said, the Labyrinth Warriors is also the challenging/unique content Genshin Impact players have been demanding for a long time. To clear trials and earn Primogems, they have to strategize their team building and attacks properly.

While clearing some of the stages seems impossible on the first try, they can be later cleated with a better understanding of charms, Shikifudas, and enemies.

Surprisingly, the final trial, called the Rending Absolution offers no rewards. The developers have intentionally made it challenging for players craving end-game content to enjoy a worthy domain.

