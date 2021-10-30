Genshin Impact 2.2 Hu Tao banner weapons, release date and more leaks

November 2, 2021, is the release date for Hu Tao and her new weapon banner in Genshin Impact 2.2.

Hu Tao and Thoma were officially unveiled to be a part of Genshin Impact 2.2, but miHoYo didn't show who the other two 4-star characters were. Thanks to recent Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks, players now know that Sayu and Diona are the remaining 4-star characters on Hu Tuao's rerun.

Likewise, the weapon banners feature Staff of Homa and Elegy for the End as the 5-star weapons. The 4-star weapons on this banner are Mouun's Moon, Rainslasher, Sacrificial Sword, The Widsith, and Wavebreaker's Fin.

These are the final Wishes in Genshin Impact 2.2, so players should prepare themselves for Genshin Impact 2.3 afterward.

Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks: Hu Tao's banner weapons, release date, and more information

Both Hu Tao's rerun and the weapon banner have a release date of November 2, 2021. Travelers have until November 23, 2021, to spend their resources on either option. Like previous Wishes, these two banners are separate, so players can only roll with one at a time.

The above Reddit post includes images of the leaks. The "days remaining" section isn't accurate, but the rest of the details line up with what players know about the upcoming Genshin Impact 2.2 banners.

Travelers should remember that an Albedo rerun and Itto's banner will occur in Genshin Impact 2.3. Hence, they should decide if the following Genshin Impact 2.2 characters or weapons are worth their Primogems or money.

Genshin Impact 2.2 character banner leaks

Hu Tao is the star of the show (Image via Genshin Impact)

Hu Tao was only available on one prior event wish, so this opportunity is the second chance players will have. She is a 5-star Pyro Polearm user who is renowned for her DPS capabilities.

Thoma is a new character who will debut in this Genshin Impact 2.2 banner. He is a 4-star Pyro Polearm user who focuses on creating shields for his allies. Like other 4-star characters, Thoma will still be available via Wishes in all future banners.

The other two 4-star characters are Sayu and Diona, who have been available previously. Sayu is a 4-star Anemo Claymore user, while Diona is a 4-star Cryo Bow user. Both units have some healing abilities.

Genshin Impact 2.2 weapon banner leaks

No new 5-star weapon is debuting in this Genshin Impact 2.2 weapon banner. However, an old fan-favorite in Staff of Homa will have its first rerun. It's a Polearm that synergizes excellently with Hu Tao's kit. The other 5-star weapon is Elegy for the End.

Although no new 5-star weapon will debut here, there are some new 4-star weapons to discuss. The two new 4-star weapons are Mouun's Moon and Wavebreaker's Fin.

The former is a 4-star Bow, and its secondary stat is ATK% (up to 27.6%). The user's Elemental Burst DMG increases by 0.12/0.15/0.18/0.21/0.24% of the party's combined maximum Energy. Up to 40/50/60/70/80% is obtainable through this effect.

Wavebreaker's Fin is a 4-star Polearm with ATK% as its secondary stat (up to 13.8%). Its effect is 100% identical to Mouun's Moon.

Rainslasher, Sacrificial Sword, and The Widsith are three old 4-star weapons. This weapon banner will run alongside Hu Tao's rerun.

Edited by R. Elahi