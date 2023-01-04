Two separate Chinese popularity polls revealing the most and least popular Genshin Impact characters have recently surfaced online. These two polls were released on January 2, 2023. Some placements are pretty easy to predict, but others might surprise some readers.

It is worth noting that such rankings are only indicative of a portion of the Chinese playerbase. Other regions might have different results altogether. Nonetheless, it's worth checking out the popularity polls established by a few dozen Genshin Impact players down below.

New Genshin Impact popularity polls reveal the most beloved male and female characters

The two popularity polls are separated by male and female Genshin Impact characters. The list above features the female cast. Since it's written in Chinese, here is a translation:

Nahida (38780 votes) Raiden Shogun (30399 votes) Eula (24369 votes) Klee (20577 votes) Hu Tao (20173 votes) Nilou (19995 votes) Ganyu (15296 votes) Yae Miko (15047 votes) Shenhe (13387 votes) Ayaka Kamisato (12705 votes) Yoimiya (12492 votes) Keqing (11535 votes) Candace (6328 votes) Faruzan (6061 votes) Yelan (5922 votes) Noelle (5756 votes) Kokomi (5746 votes) Layla (5656 votes) Ningguang (5542 votes) Jean (5016 votes) Barbara (4950 votes) Mona (4670 votes) Fischl (4380 votes) Lisa (3170 votes) Yun Jin (2616 votes) Collei (2567 votes) Sucrose (2238 votes) Yanfei (1685 votes) Sayu (1671 votes) Amber (1649 votes) Qiqi (1590 votes) Diona (1587 votes) Xiangling (1365 votes) Kuki Shinobu (1258 votes) Rosaria (1218 votes) Dori (884 votes) Kujou Sara (845 votes) Beidou (729 votes) Xinyan (190 votes) Aloy (142 votes)

Some results aren't too surprising. Aloy is a third-party character with little connection to Genshin Impact, so that's likely why she's dead last. Similarly, Nahida and Raiden Shogun are Archons with great relevance in the metagame, meaning that their top placements are to be expected of them.

The stark difference between the 12th and 13th placements is also noticeable, as Keqing has nearly double the votes compared to Candace. Unsurprisingly, many recently added characters also did quite well, implying that some recency bias is at work, with much of the older cast tending to rank lower.

That doesn't apply to the whole cast. For example, Keqing is still loved, whereas somebody like Dori was near the last place. However, it is a general trend worth noting nonetheless.

Nahida was number one (Image via HoYoverse)

Nahida came first amongst all female Genshin Impact characters, accruing 38780 votes, which is also higher than the most beloved male character in the next poll. In last place was Aloy, who only had a paltry 142 votes. Xinyan is the least popular female character who actually debuted in Genshin Impact, and she only had 190 votes.

It's quite unfortunate for Xinyan fans since the next Beidou is only ranked above her by one spot, but with nearly four times as many votes.

Male popularity poll

Here are the top 20 most popular male characters in Genshin Impact:

Kazuha (37641 votes) Zhongli (36881 votes) Wanderer (32374 votes) Diluc (23305 votes) Venti (20434 votes) Tighnari (19922 votes) Xiao (16338 votes) Ayato (14637 votes) Cyno (12429 votes) Albedo (10107 votes) Tartaglia (8542 votes) Itto (7617 votes) Bennett (6613 votes) Heizou (2661 votes) Kaeya (2268 votes) Xingqiu (1762 votes) Razor (1615 votes) Thoma (1167 votes) Chongyun (1047 votes) Gorou (939 votes)

There is a stark drop-off between 13th and 14th place, as Bennett has more than twice of Heizou's votes. Besides that, even the bottom-ranked male character had more votes than Dori, Kujou Sara, Beidou, Xinyan, and Aloy.

The results here aren't particularly surprising, although it does highlight that there are far fewer male playable characters compared to the female cast.

