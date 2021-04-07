Genshin Impact posters replace Akihabara's long-standing AKB48 advertisement

A new Genshin Impact advertisement has appeared in Akihabara, and it has taken the place of one of the city's most iconic advertisements. Genshin Impact has definitely made its mark on the gaming community over the past few months. It has made over $1 billion in under six months, been widely publicized, and has even been in its own controversy. Now Genshin Impact has left another mark, this time in the real world.

Genshin Impact replacing AKB48 signs in Akihabara

The Don Quijote building in Akihabara was one of the iconic images of the city, something tourists and regulars were used to seeing. This building was decorated with signs of AKB48 for years, promoting one of the most popular idol groups in Japanese history. AKB48 held dominance over the Japanese pop scene for over 20 years, but now a new king has come to claim their throne. These iconic signs have been replaced recently, and signs for Mihoyo's massive open world RPG are taking center stage.

Visitors and tourists alike will now see advertisements for Genshin Impact decorating the outside of Don Quijote, and they certainly make an impact on the view. It's definitely a departure from the long-standing advertisements that used to be displayed, and may signal a change in the times for Akihabara. As gaming becomes increasingly popular with every passing year, it is hard to predict what iconic imagery will change next.

Fans of AKB48 need not worry, as they continue to perform inside the building regularly and the interior decor is still centered around the smash-hit group.

Advertisement

This is definitely a huge change for the scenery of Akihabara, though the city is always changing with the times. Fans of the pop group will simply have to accept the popularity of the rising game as Mihoyo reaps the benefits of this huge new advertisement.

Genshin Impact continues to rise in popularity with every passing day, and with many updates to come, it remains to be seen just how big the game can get. Players have a lot to look forward to in the coming months with a housing system on the way, and new characters to wish for. If things keep going like they have been, Genshin Impact may be popping up in even more places in the real world.