Genshin Impact Prime Gaming benefits: Free Primogems and more rewards revealed

Genshin Impact players will be able to get some easy Primogems through Prime Gaming, and it seems like this may be one of the easiest ways to get the rare resource.

Genshin Impact players will need a Twitch Prime account to take advantage of these free rewards, which also include rare items like Hero's Wit and Fragile Resin, making grabbing these easy gifts even more worthwhile. Players should definitely pick up these Twitch Prime gifts for Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Prime Gaming rewards including free Primogems

Every month on Twitch Prime Gaming

There is a new bundle that will give out rewards in Genshin Impact#GenshinImpact #原神 pic.twitter.com/2LCBY9VlPY — Zeniet (@Zeniiet) July 26, 2021

Genshin Impact will be receiving bundles through Twitch Prime gaming through 2021, and players will be able to get tons of rewards through this service. While the rewards for the rest of the year are unknown, users will be able to get some great gifts easily as long as they own Twitch Prime.

Unlocking these items is also very easy as players won't need to link their account. They will be provided a redeem code that they can enter just like any other Genshin Impact redemption code.

Those who are looking for a guide on how to receive these gifts can read one here.

July 2021 Twitch Prime rewards:

haha ,, thanks genshin ,, good day to have twitch prime pic.twitter.com/93sM305ga3 — izu (@4DEPTUZXIAO) July 27, 2021

Twitch Prime's July 2021 bundle will provide Genshin Impact players with 60 Primogems, 8 Hero's Wits and 5 Mushroom Pizzas. This is a great way for the Twitch Prime bundles to start off as 60 Primogems is a whole day's worth of rewards for a F2P player.

The Mushroom Pizzas are also surprisingly useful, as they can be used in some Inazuma quests. Players will definitely want to pick up this month's bundle.

August 2021 bundle:

August will feature a bundle that includes 8x Mystic Enhancement Ore, 20K Mora, and a Fragile Resin. These items can rarely be acquired, and they grant the player 60 free Resins which can be great to keep for events or other things in Genshin Impact.

Players won't want to miss out on a free Fragile Resin during the Twitch Prime bundle in August.

Genshin Impact players will definitely want to pick up these easy gifts from Twitch Prime as the rewards are not worth missing out on.

