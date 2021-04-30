Genshin Impact 1.5 Energy Amplifier Initiation has begun. Players will have to collect Fruit Fragments to help Hosseini unleash their power with the Energy Amplifier. During the event, players will have to head to various places of interest on the map. There, they have to defeat monsters and collect the Irminsul Fruit Fragments.

Some Mutation Stones will buff the monsters. Players must destroy them first to be able to finish the monsters swiftly. These Fruit Fragments are used on a device called Energy Amplifier. The device will buff up the player's ability in the Twisted Realm.

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact to bring back Seelie events and Keqing's appearance in upcoming quests after community's requests

Genshin Impact Primogems guide: How to get free 990 Primogems through the Energy Amplifier event

Act I rewards from the Energy Amplifier event

The event starts with some story quests that will put the players in the event's mood. Those stories are divided into three acts. Each act contains 150 Primogems, so the total obtainable Primogems from the three acts is 450 Primogems.

Domain challenge in Energy Amplifier Act I

The second part of the event is the challenge domain. Each domain rewards players with 60 Primogems. There is one domain in every action so that players can accumulate 180 Primogems from the three domains. Other than that, players will gain Fractured Fruit Data and unlock the corresponding Twisted Realm stages.

The Fractured Fruit Data collected from domains can be exchanged in the event shop to acquire Diona, 300 Primogems, and other valuable resources.

Advertisement

Twisted Realm in the Energy Amplifier event

Lastly, finishing the Twisted Realm stage will reward players with 60 Primogems. Their performance does not matter, as long as the challenge is finished. There will be up to four challenges for a total of 240 Primogems.

In conclusion, the total Primogems players can get during this whole event are 990 Primogems. 450 Primogems from the three acts, 300 Primogems from the Event shop, and finally, 240 Primogems from the Twisted Realm.

In addition to Primogems, players will also obtain a free Diona and other helpful items to ease their Genshin Impact journey. The Energy Amplifier event will surely be rewarding if players can finish it.

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact Diona hangout guide: How to get all the endings in the 1.5 update