Genshin Impact Project Connectivity guide (Parts 1-2)

Project Connectivity is one of the six main game modes available in Genshin Impact 3.6's main event, A Paradise of Providence. It features a puzzle where players will have to complete a couple of challenges and use their parkour skills to reach checkpoints. They will have to create their own path to accomplish that by using the materials and construction points provided before those challenges.

To earn all the exciting rewards in Project Connectivity, players should be able to beat them by not consuming more than 800 Construction Points. This article will discuss everything about Project Connectivity and how to solve Parts I and II of it in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.6: Solution to Project Connectivity game mode (Parts 1 and 2)

Event page (Image via HoYoverse)

In the Project Connectivity game mode, you can only use the traveler (Male or Female) to complete the challenges. You cannot switch characters, nor can you use any abilities. Each material will cost a fixed amount of Construction Points, but employing the same material more than once will increase the accumulated points.

Solution to Part I challenge

The Part I challenge has three checkpoints at different heights that are also quite far apart. You are advised to use large boulders and buildings to cover the distance between them, as shown in the picture below.

Part I solution in Project Connectivity (Image via HoYoverse)

Don't forget that the goal is to reach all three checkpoints while not spending more than 800 Construction Points. Keep in mind that this is just one of the safer solutions you can use to complete this challenge in Genshin Impact. Although this approach uses 750 points, you can make use of your creativity and skills to come up with your own paths that require fewer points.

Solution to Part II challenge

The Part II challenge has four checkpoints that are placed in a ring-shaped manner at different heights. The picture below shows one of many solutions that players can try to complete it in Genshin Impact.

Part II solution in Project Connectivity (Image via HoYoverse)

For this approach, you can take advantage of the four-leaf sigil and bouncy mushrooms to avoid using a lot of materials; rely more on gliding and parkour skills to reach all four checkpoints. Those who want to play it a little safer can definitely spend more Construction Points on small boulders and wooden planks.

Completing both parts of this Genshin Impact event will reward players with the following:

Primogems x 60

Gala Excitement x 200

Mora x 180,000

Guide to Admonition x 6

Guide to Ingenuity x 6

Mystic Enhancement Ore x 4

Project Connectivity also has a third challenge that is currently time-gated and will not be unlocked until May 2, 2023.

